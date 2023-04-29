Two Comedians Discuss the Merits of RFK Jr.

Share this postTwo Comedians Discuss the Merits of RFK Jr.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchTwo Comedians Discuss the Merits of RFK Jr.They're not wrong.Mathew AldredApr 29, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postTwo Comedians Discuss the Merits of RFK Jr.mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred