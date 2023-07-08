Share this postTwitter Doctor in 2023: Vaccines Don’t Cause "Sudden" Cardiac Deaths in Young Peoplemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTwitter Doctor in 2023: Vaccines Don’t Cause "Sudden" Cardiac Deaths in Young PeopleYes, that's right, she says this in July 2023Mathew AldredJul 08, 2023∙ Paid22Share this postTwitter Doctor in 2023: Vaccines Don’t Cause "Sudden" Cardiac Deaths in Young Peoplemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in