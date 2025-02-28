What happens when two TV stars, who turned into presidents, decide to have a verbal battle about World War III, for real? Will this TV drama go down in history as a pivotal moment in the history of the human species, for the right reasons?

And will Trump say, “You’re fired!”?

Zelensky: And now I'm talking with my friends in Poland, and they are worried that you align yourself too much with Putin. What's your message for them?

Trump: Well, if I didn't align myself with both of them, you'd never have a deal. He wants me to say really terrible things about Putin and then say, "Hi Vladimir, how are we doing on the deal?" It doesn't work that way. I'm not aligned with Putin. I'm not aligned with anybody. I'm aligned with the United States of America and for the good of the world. I'm aligned with the world, and I want to get this thing over with. You see the hatred he's got for Putin. It's very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of—he's got tremendous hatred, and I understand that. But I can tell you the other side isn't exactly in love with him either. So it's not a question of alignment. I'm aligned with the world. I want to get things set. I'm aligned with Europe. I want to see if we can get this thing done. You want it to be tough? I could be tougher than any human being you've ever seen. I'd be so tough. But you're never going to get a deal that way. So that's the way it goes. One more question.

Vance: I would like to respond to this. Look, for four years in the United States of America, we had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin, and then Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country. The path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy. We tried the pathway of Joe Biden, of thumping our chest and pretending that the president of the United States' words mattered more than the president of the United States' actions. What makes America a good country is America engaging in diplomacy. That's what President Trump is doing.

Zelensky: Okay, so he occupied parts of Ukraine—big parts of Ukraine, part of the East and Crimea. He occupied it in 2014. So during a lot of years, I'm not speaking about Joe Biden, but at that time, it was Obama, then President Obama, then President Trump, then President Biden. Now, President Trump—and God bless, now President Trump will stop him. But during 2014, nobody stopped him. He just occupied and took. He killed people. You know what the contact—

Trump: 2015?

Zelensky: 2014.

Trump: So I was not here.

Zelensky: Yes, but during 2014 until 2022, the situation was the same. People have been dying on the contact line. Nobody stopped him. You know that we had conversations with him, a lot of conversations—my bilateral conversations. And we signed with him—me, as a new president in 2019—I signed with him a deal. I signed with him, Macron, and Merkel. We signed a ceasefire. All of them told me that he would never go. We signed a gas contract.

But after that, he broke the ceasefire. He killed our people, and he didn't exchange prisoners. We signed an exchange of prisoners, but he didn't do it.

What kind of diplomacy, JD, are you speaking about? What do you mean?

Vance: I'm talking about the kind of diplomacy that's going to end the destruction of your country.

Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media right now. You guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.

Zelensky: Have you ever been to Ukraine, that you say what problems we have?

Vance: I have been. I've actually watched and seen the stories, and I know what happens. You bring people, you bring them on a propaganda tour.

Mr. President, do you disagree that you've had problems bringing people into your military? And do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?

Zelensky: A lot of questions. Let's start from the beginning.

Vance: Sure.

Zelensky: First of all, during war, everybody has problems. Even you. But you have a nice ocean and don't feel it now. But you will feel it in the future.

Trump: You don’t know that.

Zelensky: God bless.

Trump: You don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.

We're trying to solve a problem.

Don't tell us what we're going to feel.

Zelensky: I'm not telling you—

Trump: Because you're in no position to dictate that. You're in no position to dictate what we're going to feel.

Zelensky: You’re going to feel influence.

Trump: We're going to feel very good. We're going to feel very good and very strong.

Zelensky: You’re going to feel influence.

Trump: You're right now not in a very good position. You've allowed yourself to be in a very bad position. Happened to be right about…

Zelensky: From the very beginning of the war.

Trump: You're not in a good position. You don't have the cards. Right now, with us, you start having.

Zelensky: I’m not playing cards.

Trump: Right now, you don't. You're gambling with the lives of millions of people.

Zelensky: I’m very serious.

Trump: You're gambling with World War III. You're gambling with World War III.

Zelensky: What are you thinking about?

Trump: And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country.

Zelensky: I’m respectful to this country.

Trump: This country has backed you far more than a lot of people said it should have.

Vance: Have you said thank you once this entire meeting?

Zelensky: Lots of times.

Vance: No, in this entire meeting, have you said thank you? You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and…

Zelensky: What are you speaking about?

Vance: …and the president who's trying to save your country.

Zelensky: Please.You think that if you will speak very loudly about the war, you—

Trump: He's not speaking loudly. Your country is in big trouble.

Zelensky: Can I—

Trump: No, no, you've done a lot of talking. Your country is in big trouble.

Zelensky: I know.

Trump: You're not winning. You're not winning this. You have a damn good chance of coming out okay because of us.

Zelensky: Mr. President, we are staying in our country. Staying strong from the very beginning of the war. We've been alone. And we are thankful. I said thank you.

Trump: We gave you, through this stupid president, $350 billion. We gave you military equipment. And your men are brave. But they had to use our military. If you didn't have our military equipment—

Zelensky: You invited me to speak-

Trump: If you didn't have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks.

Zelensky: In three days. I heard it from Putin.In three days. This is something—

Trump: Maybe less

Zelensky: Of course. Yes.

Trump: It's going to be a very hard thing to do business like this. I tell you—

Vance: Just say thank you—

Zelensky: I said a lot of times thank you to the American people.

Vance: Accept that there are disagreements and let’s go litigate those disagreements rather than trying to fight it out in the American media, when you're wrong, we know that you're wrong.

Trump: But you see, I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on. I think it's very important. That’s why I kept this going so long. You have to be thankful.

Zelensky: I’m thankful.

Trump: You don’t have the cards. You're buried there. Your people are dying. You're running low on soldiers.

Zelensky: I know—

Trump: You're running low on soldiers. It would be a damn good thing—Then you tell us, "I don't want a ceasefire, I don’t want a ceasefire. I want to go and—"If you could get a ceasefire right now, I tell you, you take it. So the bullets stop flying, and your men stop getting killed.

Zelensky: Of course, we want to stop the war, but I'm saying

Trump: You said you didn’t want a ceasefire—

Zelensky: I want to see guarantees

Trump: You get a ceasefire faster than an agreement

Zelensky: Ask our people about the ceasefire and what they think.

Trump: That wasn't with me. That was with a guy named Biden, who was not a smart person. That was with Obama.

Zelensky: It was your presidents.

Trump: That was with Obama, who gave you sheets, and I gave you javelins.

Zelensky: Yes

Trump: I gave you the javelins to take out all those tanks. Obama gave you sheets. In fact, the statement is: “Obama gave sheets, and Trump gave javelins.” You've got to be more thankful because, let me tell you, you don't have the cards. With us, you have the cards, but without us, you don't have any cards. It's going to be a tough deal to make because the attitudes have to change.

Reporter: What if Russia breaks this? What if Russia breaks—

Trump: What are you saying?

Vance: She's asking, what if Russia breaks the ceasefire?

Trump: What if anything? What if a bomb drops on your head right now? Okay. What if they broke it? I don’t know. They broke it with Biden because Biden didn’t respect him. They didn’t respect Obama. They respect me. Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me. He went through a phony witch hunt where they used him and Russia—Russia, Russia, Russia. You ever hear of that deal? That was a phony Hunter Biden, Joe Biden scam. Hillary Clinton, Shifty Adam Schiff—it was a Democrat scam, and he had to go through that. And he did go through it. We didn’t end up in a war, and he went through it. He was accused of all that stuff. He had nothing to do with it. It came out of Hunter Biden’s bathroom. It came out of Hunter Biden’s bedroom. It was disgusting. And then they said, "Oh, the laptop from hell was made by Russia." The 51 agents—the whole thing was a scam, and he had to put up with that. He was being accused of all that stuff. All I can say is this: He might have broken deals with Obama and Bush, and he might have broken them with Biden. He did—maybe, maybe he didn’t. I don’t know what happened. But he didn’t break them with me. He wants to make a deal. I don’t know if you can make a deal. The problem is, I've empowered you to be a tough guy, and I don’t think you’d be a tough guy without the United States. And your people are very brave, but you’re either going to make a deal, or we’re out. And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty, but you’ll fight it out. But you don’t have the cards. Once we sign that deal, you’re in a much better position, but you’re not acting at all thankful. And that’s not a nice thing. I’ll be honest, that’s not a nice thing.

All right. I think we’ve seen enough.

What do you think?

This is going to be great television, I will say that.

We’ll see what we can do.

“This is going to be great television, I will say that.”

Wow. I thought that at any moment Trump was about to say, “You’re fired!”

I thought about creating a satire about this confrontation, but where would I start? How do I make it more ridiculous without reality itself overshadowing it? Perhaps THE APPRENTICE: EXIT INTERVIEW – WW3 EDITION. Yes, I have lots of ideas, but no—I just can't manage it when hundreds of thousands of people are dead. I just feel sick.

On the other hand, it’s possible that this is not a fake drama to make “great television”. Perhaps this is how our leaders normally operate behind closed doors, and Trump is just being completely transparent with the people.

What do you think?

