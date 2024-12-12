Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own research.

Tucker has done some great interviews when he knows something about the subject he is talking about; unfortunately, he should have done a little more research before introducing Roger Ver to millions of people:

Those who know nothing about Bitcoin (most of the people watching Tucker, if the comments section is anything to go by) may now believe that Roger Ver is simply a victim of the weaponised IRS.

Yes, the IRS has been weaponised; the justice system is messed up, and the government is corrupt, etc. However, what people are missing here is that Ver claims he is being hunted down because he spoke the truth about Bitcoin. Ordinarily, with any other subject, I might ignore this sort of claim. However, after watching the interview and looking at the comments section, I’m afraid that millions of people might be tempted to buy the crypto called Bitcoin Cash, aka BCash (not to be mistaken with Bitcoin), which Ver promotes. I suspect many of my readers, like me, watch Tucker, and some may not know a great deal about Bitcoin, so I wouldn’t want them to be misled. I thought I might have to spend a lot of time writing about Ver and his schemes, but thankfully, Matthew Kratter at Bitcoin University has made a reply:

Unfortunately, millions will watch Tucker’s interview, but maybe only 50,000 will watch Kratter’s video, and only 500 people will read my Substack piece. Such is life.

P.S. If you’re interested in really understanding Bitcoin, I recommend Kratter’s YouTube channel.

