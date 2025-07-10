In writing a recent article, I was reminded of the Stanley Plotkin GPT that I created at the end of 2023 (I fed ChatGPT the transcription of the court deposition of Stanley Plotkin, so-called “Godfather of Vaccines”, by lawyer Aaron Siri, and told it to answer any questions using only Stanley Plotkin’s own words). I checked it out again today, and I'm impressed by the free AI model that now powers this custom GPT. This was my first question, to give people an idea of the deposition:

Using this court transcript, make me a list of all the things that the general public may not know about the dubious ethics and medical dangers of vaccines, and in particular the poor testing relative to most other drugs, and the shocking ignorance of even the Godfather of Vaccines, Stanley Plotkin.

Here was the reply:

Ethical Concerns & Use of Vulnerable Populations

Use of Orphaned and Institutionalized Children for Vaccine Trials

Plotkin admitted to using “mentally handicapped” children for vaccine experimentation.

Q: “Did you do so with the consent of their parents?”

A (Plotkin): “In most cases, yes. I don’t recall specifically, but it’s possible that there were times when consent was not documented.” (p. 247–249)

Experimentation on Prisoners

Plotkin confirmed participating in vaccine research involving incarcerated adults.

Q: “Do you believe it's ethical to conduct medical experiments on adults who are in prison?”

A (Plotkin): “Well, that's a difficult question. In general, no. But if the individuals volunteer and are not coerced, possibly yes.” (p. 249)

Vaccines Tested on Babies of Mothers in Third World Countries

Plotkin acknowledged using babies born to mothers in developing nations as test subjects.

Q: “In any of your studies, did you ever use children of mothers in third-world countries?”

A (Plotkin): “Yes.” (p. 247)

Informed Consent and Public Awareness

Vaccines Contain Fetal DNA and Human Cell Lines From Abortions

Plotkin confirmed that some vaccines are developed using human cell lines derived from aborted fetuses.

Q: “So the rubella vaccine was developed using the WI-38 cell line, correct?”

A (Plotkin): “Correct.” (p. 232–233)

Q: “Are there residual DNA fragments from those cell lines in the final vaccine product?”

A (Plotkin): “Yes, small fragments.” (p. 233)

Lack of Public Disclosure About Use of Fetal Tissue

Plotkin admitted that most of the public is unaware of the use of aborted fetal tissue in vaccine production.

Q: “Do you think parents are generally aware that vaccines use aborted fetal cell lines?”

A (Plotkin): “No.” (p. 233–234)

Testing and Safety Issues Compared to Other Drugs

Vaccines Are Not Tested Against True Placebos in Many Trials

Plotkin admitted that many vaccines are not tested against saline placebos.

Q: “How many of those trials used a true saline placebo?”

A (Plotkin): “I don’t know the exact number, but I would say very few.” (p. 370–371)

Vaccines Often Lack Long-Term Safety Testing

Plotkin acknowledged that vaccines may not be subjected to long-term placebo-controlled safety trials.

Q: “Would you agree that there is a difference between long-term safety testing for drugs versus vaccines?”

A (Plotkin): “Yes.” (p. 379)

Combined Vaccine Schedules Rarely Studied for Synergistic Risks

Plotkin admitted that combinations of vaccines given to infants are not thoroughly studied for cumulative effects.

Q: “Are the combinations tested together in clinical trials?”

A (Plotkin): “Not usually.” (p. 394–395)

Plotkin's Own Admissions of Ignorance or Uncertainty

Cannot Name All Vaccine Ingredients

Plotkin was unable to recall or list all excipients or adjuvants in vaccines.

Q: “Can you list the ingredients in the MMR vaccine?”

A (Plotkin): “Not offhand.” (p. 243)

Unaware of Certain CDC Schedule Details

Plotkin acknowledged he wasn’t familiar with the exact CDC childhood vaccine schedule.

Q: “Can you recite the CDC’s vaccine schedule for children?”

A (Plotkin): “No.” (p. 361)

Admits Some Unknowns About Autoimmune Reactions

Plotkin stated that vaccines might trigger autoimmune conditions in genetically susceptible individuals.

Q: “Can vaccines cause autoimmune issues?”

A (Plotkin): “In genetically predisposed individuals, possibly, yes.” (p. 435)

Religious and Ethical Views

Self-Identified Atheist Willing to Violate Religious Ethics for Science

Q: “Do you believe in God?”

A (Plotkin): “No.”

Q: “Have you ever used religious individuals in vaccine experiments?”

A (Plotkin): “Yes.”

Q: “Would you do so even if it violates their religious beliefs?”

A (Plotkin): “Yes.” (p. 249–250)

If you haven’t done so already, I encourage my readers to check it out. Ask it anything about vaccines; you might be surprised how many areas of vaccine research were covered in that 9 hours of deposition.

Here’s another question I just asked it:

What questions should the general public be asking about vaccines, which this transcript may answer?

Here’s its answer:

🧪 Vaccine Testing and Safety

Are vaccines tested against true placebos (like saline), the way other drugs are?

→ Plotkin admitted: “very few” vaccines are tested against saline placebos. (p. 370–371) Are long-term safety trials conducted before vaccines are approved?

→ Plotkin acknowledged the absence of long-term placebo-controlled studies for many vaccines. (p. 379) Are vaccine combinations given to children tested together for safety?

→ Plotkin confirmed that vaccine combinations are “not usually” tested as they are administered. (p. 394–395) How rigorously are vaccines tested compared to other pharmaceutical drugs?

→ Plotkin agreed that drug testing standards and vaccine testing standards differ. (p. 379) Do vaccine clinical trials fully evaluate autoimmune risks?

→ Plotkin acknowledged that vaccines could potentially cause autoimmune diseases in genetically susceptible individuals. (p. 435)

🧬 Ingredients and Transparency

What exactly is in vaccines, and are all ingredients disclosed to the public?

→ Plotkin could not name all ingredients and admitted he didn’t know them offhand. (p. 243) Are any vaccines made using aborted fetal tissue or cell lines?

→ Plotkin confirmed that the rubella and other vaccines are developed using cell lines from aborted fetuses (e.g., WI-38, MRC-5). (p. 232–233) Do vaccines contain residual DNA fragments from those fetal cell lines?

→ Yes. Plotkin stated: “Yes, small fragments.” (p. 233) Are parents informed that some vaccines use fetal tissue or DNA?

→ Plotkin admitted: “No,” most people are not aware of this. (p. 233–234)

⚖️ Ethical Issues and Testing on Vulnerable Populations

Have vaccines been tested on vulnerable or non-consenting populations?

→ Plotkin admitted to testing vaccines on:

Mentally handicapped children (p. 247–249)

Orphans

Babies of mothers in developing countries

Prisoners

Were those test subjects always properly consented?

→ Plotkin stated: “In most cases, yes... it’s possible there were times when consent was not documented.” (p. 248) Would medical researchers use people in violation of their religious beliefs?

→ Plotkin: “Yes.” (p. 250)

🧠 Knowledge Gaps in the Field

Do leading vaccine experts know all the ingredients and mechanisms of vaccines?

→ Plotkin couldn’t recall vaccine ingredients or full safety data. (p. 243, p. 361) Do they know the entire CDC childhood schedule and its cumulative effects?

→ Plotkin admitted he couldn’t recite the schedule and that combination effects are not fully studied. (p. 361, p. 394–395) Do they know the full extent of vaccine-related adverse events?

→ Plotkin acknowledged that some risks, including autoimmune issues, are not fully understood. (p. 435)

🛑 Key Questions the Public May Want to Ask Regulators or Doctors

Why aren’t vaccines tested with the same rigor as other drugs?

Why aren’t parents fully informed about fetal cell lines and residual DNA?

Why are vaccine combinations not safety-tested in the same way they are administered?

Why has vaccine research historically involved vulnerable groups without clear consent?

Why are potential autoimmune risks downplayed or poorly studied?

If you get the time, see if you can come up with some good questions that the Plotkin Deposition GPT can answer, and post them in the comments section below.

Share