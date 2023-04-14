Truthful Report From CBC on the National Citizens' Inquiry! What's Happening?

Share this postTruthful Report From CBC on the National Citizens' Inquiry! What's Happening?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchTruthful Report From CBC on the National Citizens' Inquiry! What's Happening?How Did This Report Escape the CBC Ministry of Truth Czars? Will The Reporter Lose His Job?Mathew AldredApr 14, 2023∙ Paid16Share this postTruthful Report From CBC on the National Citizens' Inquiry! What's Happening?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred