Trust Is for Children
Children don't have much choice, but adults do.
to believe that someone is good and honest and will not harm you, or that something is safe and reliable.
to hope and expect that something is true.
“Cursed is the one who trusts in man” - Jeremiah 17:5 (NIV)
“It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in humans” - Psalm 118:8 (NIV)
"But Jesus would not entrust himself to them, for he knew all people.” - John 2:24 (NIV)
"Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts." - Richard Feynman, "What Is Science?"
“A foolish faith in authority is the worst enemy of truth.” - Albert Einstein in a letter to his friend Jost Winteler, 8 July 1901.
“And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth. ‘Who controls the past’ ran the Party slogan, ‘controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” - George Orwell, 1984
“If Comrade Napoleon says it, it must be right. And from then on he adopted the maxim, ‘Napoleon is always right’” - George Orwell, Animal Farm
Across centuries, prophets, scientists, and novelists—religious and secular alike—have warned of the danger of blind trust. And yet, today's institutions—media, government, corporate bureaucracies—are obsessed with “restoring public trust,” as if that trust were a birthright as if its loss were a tragedy, and as if trust, not the truth, were the goal.
But maybe it’s too late. And that’s a good thing.
The Cult of Trust
The Psycho-Nanny monstrosity we call the modern State frames trust as mandatory. You are cast as the helpless child in a dangerous world, and Big Brother is here to hold your hand—forever. “Just trust us,” they whisper. Over and over.
They want religious-style faith in their decrees, in their meritocracy, which is, more accurately, a midwitocracy. But something cracked in 2020. The Scamdemic—engineered and weaponized—exposed the lie. Their synthetic narrative buckled under pressure. Their illusion of benevolence disintegrated.
They call it “trust,” but what they demand is obedience.
Reality Control and Manufactured Consent
This is the age of epistemological warfare. They “flood the zone” with propaganda.
They manufacture “consensus.”
They bury dissent beneath layers of mockery, censorship, and misdirection. Sometimes, they even admit to lying—usually after the damage is done.
From Trust to Verification
Trust might make sense in childhood. But in adulthood, it is a liability. We live in a world where deception is profitable and power is concentrated in the hands of self-interested elites; to “just trust” is to walk willingly into the slaughterhouse.
We live under a techno-feudalist regime, with technocrats enforcing policies engineered by unelected elites. They invoke “The Science™” as dogma. Compliance is virtue. Dissent is heresy.
We need a shift: not from trust to ignorant cynicism, but from trust to verification.
That’s not paranoia—that’s adulthood.
In personal relationships, blind trust can lead to betrayal. In the public realm, it can lead to mass deception, injury, and death. Many of us who saw through the COVID theatre in 2020 understand this, but far too many did not.
Let’s take Pfizer. Just one of many corporate “heroes” of 2020. Pfizer has paid over $11 billion in fines—for crimes they've been caught committing. And yet, the world treated them like saviours. Why?
If your neighbour stole from you, would you “just trust” them again? Then why did most people trust a corporation with a documented pattern of fraud and harm?
Some Reminders
This isn’t new. The history of institutional betrayal is long, bloody, and thoroughly documented. It’s not hidden — it’s public knowledge — yet somehow always forgotten when it matters most.
So here’s a brief reminder of what so-called trusted governments, corporations, regulators, media, and scientific institutions have done — all of it on record (and keep in mind that these are only a few of the ones we know about):
OxyContin (Purdue Pharma): Aggressively marketed as non-addictive; fueled the opioid epidemic.
Thalidomide: Marketed for morning sickness; caused birth defects in over 10,000 children.
Vioxx (Merck): Caused up to 60,000 heart attacks; internal concerns were hidden.
DES (Diethylstilbestrol): Caused cancers and birth defects across generations.
Fen-Phen: Weight-loss drug causing heart valve damage and pulmonary hypertension.
SSRIs: Doing more harm than good to teenagers.
Tamiflu: Stockpiled globally; later found to be largely ineffective.
Dalkon Shield: IUD causing infections, infertility, and deaths.
Transvaginal Mesh: Internal injuries and chronic pain ignored by manufacturers.
Insulin Coma Therapy: Lethal psychiatric "treatment" used for decades.
Lobotomies: Performed widely, often as punishment or control.
Electroshock Abuse: Used without consent in psychiatric institutions.
Risperdal: Marketed to children despite serious side effects like gynecomastia.
Neurontin (Gabapentin): Illegally promoted for unapproved uses.
Bextra and Geodon (Pfizer): Pushed for off-label uses; major fraud settlement.
Premarin/Prempro: Ghostwritten studies concealed cancer and stroke risks.
Vioxx Studies: Favorable research ghostwritten; death data omitted.
Forced Sterilizations California & North Carolina: Involuntary sterilizations of prisoners and poor women.
Forced Sterilizations Canada (Alberta, BC): Eugenic sterilizations of Indigenous and disabled people.
Forced Sterilizations Peru (Fujimori Era): Indigenous women sterilized via USAID-funded programs.
Dengvaxia (Philippines): Vaccine worsened dengue; over 600 children died.
HPV Trials (India, Africa): Non-consensual trials; deaths and side effects.
Allan Memorial Institute (Canada): CIA-funded electroshock and "psychic driving."
Love Canal: a suburban neighbourhood built on a toxic waste dump—children were born with birth defects and leukaemia.
Flint, Michigan: officials knew the water was toxic and still told residents it was safe—children now have permanent neurological damage.
DuPont’s Teflon chemicals (PFAS) contaminated water supplies across the U.S., causing cancer and infertility—and they knew.
BP Deepwater Horizon: 11 workers died, millions of barrels of oil spilled, and BP lied about the extent and impact of the disaster.
The Bhopal Disaster: Union Carbide’s gas leak killed thousands in India—while executives fled accountability.
Agent Orange: used in Vietnam, caused cancer and birth defects in soldiers and civilians—denied for years by U.S. authorities.
The Hanford Site in Washington dumped radioactive waste into soil and rivers, exposing thousands to radiation over decades.
Volkswagen installed software to cheat emissions tests—polluting the air while marketing “clean diesel.”
Boeing 737 MAX: two deadly crashes, hundreds dead—because Boeing rushed flawed software to market, and regulators looked away.
The Ford Pinto exploded on rear impact—Ford calculated it would cost less to pay wrongful death settlements than to recall it.
The Tobacco Industry: lied for 50+ years about the addictiveness and cancer risks of smoking, targeting children in their ads.
Nestlé aggressively marketed infant formula in Africa, leading to malnutrition.
Enron: manipulated energy markets and lied to investors—costing thousands their pensions and jobs.
Monsanto (now Bayer) has sold Roundup for decades while paying millions in compensation for health injuries.
Iraq War (2003): launched on fabricated intelligence about WMDs—resulting in over a million deaths and regional chaos.
Vietnam: the Gulf of Tonkin incident that launched U.S. escalation was a fabricated or grossly misrepresented event.
Operation Northwoods: a declassified plan proposed faking terrorist attacks on U.S. citizens to justify war with Cuba.
Operation Mockingbird: the CIA infiltrated and influenced major U.S. media outlets to control public opinion.
MKUltra: CIA’s covert mind control program, involving drugging and torturing U.S. and Canadian citizens without consent.
The Iran-Contra Affair: the Reagan administration illegally sold weapons to Iran and funnelled money to Central American death squads.
The 2008 Financial Crisis: caused by reckless banks, fraudulent mortgages, and regulatory complicity—ordinary people lost homes, while Wall Street got bailouts and bonuses.
Savings and Loan Scandal (1980s): deregulation led to widespread fraud—taxpayers bailed out institutions at massive cost.
The IRS Scandal: targeting political groups based on ideology while claiming impartial enforcement.
Watergate: the Nixon administration spied on opponents, covered it up, and only got caught because of a whistleblower.
Edward Snowden’s revelations: the NSA spied on citizens, allies, and leaders—despite repeated public denials.
Julian Assange’s persecution: exposed war crimes, and has been imprisoned, smeared, and silenced ever since.
COVID-19 mandates were implemented by executive fiat without a good scientific basis, while dissenters were censored and demonized. If in doubt, search my archive for hundreds of articles on this subject.
"Safe and Effective" messaging: used to coerce populations into taking products still under emergency use authorizations, with no long-term data. I’m referring to the Covid jab, of course. Everyone knew, of course, that there was no long-term safety data, but who cares when you can just trust Big Pharma, right?
Lockdowns: destroyed small businesses, livelihoods, and mental health—while big box stores and pharma giants profited. Clearly, the biggest intentional economic disaster in recent decades (you would have to go to Stalin’s Soviet Union or Mao’s China to see anything similar).
Hunter Biden laptop censorship: corporate media and social platforms coordinated to suppress a major political scandal just before the 2020 election.
COVID lab-leak theory suppression: labelled a conspiracy until it became too credible to ignore.
Bayer and HIV-contaminated blood products: In the 1980s, Bayer sold blood-clotting products for hemophiliacs that were contaminated with HIV. After pulling the product in the U.S., they continued to sell it in Asia and Latin America, knowingly infecting thousands.
Zyprexa (Eli Lilly): Marketed despite knowledge that it caused massive weight gain and diabetes; off-label promotion led to billions in settlements.
DDT: Heavily promoted and used despite long-known environmental and health risks.
PCB Pollution: Monsanto (again) produced and dumped PCBs (now banned) for decades, despite knowing their toxicity.
Exxon Valdez: Massive oil spill in Alaska; Exxon lied and delayed compensation. Cleanup efforts were minimal, and long-term impacts persist.
Operation Paperclip: Post-WWII U.S. program smuggling Nazi scientists (some guilty of war crimes) into American institutions, especially NASA and the military.
COINTELPRO: FBI program targeting civil rights leaders (including MLK), anti-war protestors, and political dissidents—using illegal surveillance, infiltration, and sabotage.
Operation Gladio: NATO "stay-behind" operations in Europe that included false-flag terrorism (e.g. the Bologna massacre) to sway public opinion against communism.
Depleted Uranium Munitions: Used by the U.S. in Iraq and the Balkans; linked to birth defects and cancers among civilians and soldiers—largely denied by the military.
CIA and Hollywood: U.S. intelligence agencies have long partnered with filmmakers to script narratives favorable to the state (e.g., Zero Dark Thirty, Argo), shaping public perceptions under the guise of entertainment.
Twitter Files: Internal leaks showed direct government pressure on tech companies to suppress dissent and control political narratives, especially around COVID-19, Ukraine, and elections.
The Phoenix Program (Vietnam): CIA operation involving torture, assassination, and psychological warfare against suspected Viet Cong sympathizers—including civilians.
Fluoridation of water: Promoted as public health policy despite contested science and concerns about neurotoxicity and forced medication.
Eugenics Movement in the U.S.: Influenced Nazi policies. Funded by Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations. Thousands sterilized and institutionalized.
Operation Sea-Spray (1950): The U.S. Navy sprayed Serratia marcescens bacteria over San Francisco to study germ warfare—residents were unknowingly used as test subjects.
The El Mozote Massacre (El Salvador, 1981): Over 800 civilians killed by U.S.-trained soldiers. Initially denied by the U.S. government, which continued supporting the regime.
The Tainted Polio Vaccine (1955, Cutter Incident): Live poliovirus accidentally included in vaccines; 40,000 children infected, 200 left paralyzed, 10 died. The government pushed widespread vaccination anyway.
The Radiation Experiments (U.S. 1940s–70s): Thousands of unknowing Americans—including pregnant women, cancer patients, and prisoners—were exposed to radiation to test biological effects. Some died; most were never compensated.
PFC Contamination (Globally): Firefighting foams and industrial chemicals poisoned groundwater near military bases and airports. The U.S. military and corporations knew the risks but denied harm for decades.
Pfizer Trovan Trials in Nigeria (1996): Pfizer tested a new antibiotic on children without proper consent during a meningitis outbreak—resulting in deaths and disabilities. Later settled lawsuits out of court.
Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder: Sold talc products tainted with asbestos for decades, despite internal knowledge of the risk. Thousands of women developed ovarian cancer.
CIA-Backed Coups (Guatemala, Iran, Chile): Overthrew democratically elected leaders to protect U.S. corporate interests (e.g., United Fruit Company, oil giants). Led to dictatorships, torture, and mass killings.
The Haiti Cholera Outbreak (2010): UN peacekeepers dumped sewage into Haiti’s water supply, sparking a cholera outbreak that killed over 10,000. The UN denied responsibility for years.
Gain-of-Function Research: Risky virus-enhancing research was outsourced abroad, including to Wuhan. U.S. agencies denied involvement until FOIA requests and whistleblowers proved otherwise.
Swine Flu Vaccine Scandal (1976): U.S. government rushed a vaccine that caused Guillain-Barré Syndrome in hundreds. The outbreak never materialized, but the panic and profits did.
Gulf War Syndrome: Veterans exposed to experimental drugs, vaccines, and toxins suffered chronic illness. Government denied causation and denied care for years.
The Haiti “Peacekeeping” Sex Abuse Scandal: UN forces exploited and abused Haitian children and women; perpetrators were rarely prosecuted.
Silicone Breast Implants (Dow Corning): Marketed as safe, later linked to autoimmune diseases and rupture injuries.
3M’s PFAS Cover-Up: Internal documents show 3M knew “forever chemicals” were dangerous since the 1960s but continued production.
C8 Chemical Scandal (Teflon again): DuPont’s C8 used in non-stick pans caused cancer, birth defects, and liver damage. They covered it up for decades.
U.S. Prison Experiments (20th century): Inmates were subjected to drug trials, chemical testing, and medical procedures without informed consent—often under federal programs. Many of the experiments involved testicular implants, where testicles were taken out of executed prisoners and surgically implanted into living prisoners. In other experiments, the testicles of rams, goats, and boars were translated into living prisoners.
I’m sorry, I will have to stop there as this research is making me feel very sick.
Do we need more examples to get the message? (I got tired, but I dare say I could make a list of tens of thousands of examples).
This is not a few bad apples. This is a tiny glimpse into an orchard of rotten fruits.
The very institutions begging for your trust are the ones that poisoned your water, killed your neighbours, censored your speech, and sold you drugs they knew would harm you.
Still trust them?
Or are you ready to verify everything?
This is not a series of isolated incidents. It is a pattern. And still, when 2020 arrived, the masses nodded along.
Why?
Comfort, Conditioning, and Cowardice
Trust is comforting. Uncertainty is not. Many prefer to believe that someone is in charge, that the experts know best, and that the government has our interests at heart. From childhood, we are conditioned to submit to authority. Those who challenge are marginalized.
Remember Snowden? He exposed mass surveillance. The government’s response? Vilify him, and trust the spies instead.
This is how authoritarian structures preserve themselves: by pathologizing doubt.
Rebuilding Sanity: Verification Culture
Of course, we can’t verify every aeroplane bolt. But we can build a verification culture. Think in terms of track records, probabilistic risk, and historical precedent. If an institution has lied ten times, don't trust it the eleventh. If a politician constantly breaks promises, don’t take the next one on faith. Patterns matter more than pledges.
Verification doesn’t mean social breakdown—it means grown-up responsibility. This mindset isn’t exhausting. It’s liberating. It’s the difference between submission and agency.
Toward a Post-Trust Society
People often say, “Society needs trust.” No. Society needs honesty, transparency, and accountability.
Replacing naive trust with informed confidence is not cynical. It’s mature and protective and creates incentives for truth. Institutions only behave when they are watched. Corporations only play fair when the public pushes back. Governments only fear the people when the people refuse to be fooled.
This isn't a call to paranoia. It's a call to adult responsibility.
Healthy scepticism isn’t joyless. It’s the opposite: it protects your joy. It defends your time, your health, your family, and your mind. So reject the mantra: “Just trust us.” It’s not safe. It’s not smart. It’s not moral.
It’s fatal.
