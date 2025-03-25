Trust:

to believe that someone is good and honest and will not harm you, or that something is safe and reliable. to hope and expect that something is true.

“Cursed is the one who trusts in man” - Jeremiah 17:5 (NIV)

“It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in humans” - Psalm 118:8 (NIV)

"But Jesus would not entrust himself to them, for he knew all people.” - John 2:24 (NIV)

"Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts." - Richard Feynman, "What Is Science?"

“A foolish faith in authority is the worst enemy of truth.” - Albert Einstein in a letter to his friend Jost Winteler, 8 July 1901.

“And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed—if all records told the same tale—then the lie passed into history and became truth. ‘Who controls the past’ ran the Party slogan, ‘controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” - George Orwell, 1984

“If Comrade Napoleon says it, it must be right. And from then on he adopted the maxim, ‘Napoleon is always right’” - George Orwell, Animal Farm

Across centuries, prophets, scientists, and novelists—religious and secular alike—have warned of the danger of blind trust. And yet, today's institutions—media, government, corporate bureaucracies—are obsessed with “restoring public trust,” as if that trust were a birthright as if its loss were a tragedy, and as if trust, not the truth, were the goal.

But maybe it’s too late. And that’s a good thing.

The Cult of Trust

The Psycho-Nanny monstrosity we call the modern State frames trust as mandatory. You are cast as the helpless child in a dangerous world, and Big Brother is here to hold your hand—forever. “Just trust us,” they whisper. Over and over.

They want religious-style faith in their decrees, in their meritocracy, which is, more accurately, a midwitocracy. But something cracked in 2020. The Scamdemic—engineered and weaponized—exposed the lie. Their synthetic narrative buckled under pressure. Their illusion of benevolence disintegrated.

They call it “trust,” but what they demand is obedience.

Reality Control and Manufactured Consent

This is the age of epistemological warfare. They “flood the zone” with propaganda.

They manufacture “consensus.”

They bury dissent beneath layers of mockery, censorship, and misdirection. Sometimes, they even admit to lying—usually after the damage is done.

From Trust to Verification

Trust might make sense in childhood. But in adulthood, it is a liability. We live in a world where deception is profitable and power is concentrated in the hands of self-interested elites; to “just trust” is to walk willingly into the slaughterhouse.

We live under a techno-feudalist regime, with technocrats enforcing policies engineered by unelected elites. They invoke “The Science™” as dogma. Compliance is virtue. Dissent is heresy.

We need a shift: not from trust to ignorant cynicism, but from trust to verification.

That’s not paranoia—that’s adulthood.

In personal relationships, blind trust can lead to betrayal. In the public realm, it can lead to mass deception, injury, and death. Many of us who saw through the COVID theatre in 2020 understand this, but far too many did not.

Let’s take Pfizer. Just one of many corporate “heroes” of 2020. Pfizer has paid over $11 billion in fines—for crimes they've been caught committing. And yet, the world treated them like saviours. Why?

If your neighbour stole from you, would you “just trust” them again? Then why did most people trust a corporation with a documented pattern of fraud and harm?

Some Reminders

This isn’t new. The history of institutional betrayal is long, bloody, and thoroughly documented. It’s not hidden — it’s public knowledge — yet somehow always forgotten when it matters most.

So here’s a brief reminder of what so-called trusted governments, corporations, regulators, media, and scientific institutions have done — all of it on record (and keep in mind that these are only a few of the ones we know about):

OxyContin (Purdue Pharma) : Aggressively marketed as non-addictive; fueled the opioid epidemic.

Thalidomide : Marketed for morning sickness; caused birth defects in over 10,000 children.

Vioxx (Merck) : Caused up to 60,000 heart attacks; internal concerns were hidden.

DES (Diethylstilbestrol) : Caused cancers and birth defects across generations.

Fen-Phen : Weight-loss drug causing heart valve damage and pulmonary hypertension.

SSRIs : Doing more harm than good to teenagers.

Tamiflu: Stockpiled globally; later found to be largely ineffective.

CIA and Hollywood : U.S. intelligence agencies have long partnered with filmmakers to script narratives favorable to the state (e.g., Zero Dark Thirty, Argo), shaping public perceptions under the guise of entertainment.

Twitter Files : Internal leaks showed direct government pressure on tech companies to suppress dissent and control political narratives, especially around COVID-19, Ukraine, and elections.

The Phoenix Program (Vietnam): CIA operation involving torture, assassination, and psychological warfare against suspected Viet Cong sympathizers—including civilians.

I’m sorry, I will have to stop there as this research is making me feel very sick.

Do we need more examples to get the message? (I got tired, but I dare say I could make a list of tens of thousands of examples).

This is not a few bad apples. This is a tiny glimpse into an orchard of rotten fruits.

The very institutions begging for your trust are the ones that poisoned your water, killed your neighbours, censored your speech, and sold you drugs they knew would harm you.

Still trust them?

Or are you ready to verify everything?

This is not a series of isolated incidents. It is a pattern. And still, when 2020 arrived, the masses nodded along.

Why?

Comfort, Conditioning, and Cowardice

Trust is comforting. Uncertainty is not. Many prefer to believe that someone is in charge, that the experts know best, and that the government has our interests at heart. From childhood, we are conditioned to submit to authority. Those who challenge are marginalized.

Remember Snowden? He exposed mass surveillance. The government’s response? Vilify him, and trust the spies instead.

This is how authoritarian structures preserve themselves: by pathologizing doubt.

Rebuilding Sanity: Verification Culture

Of course, we can’t verify every aeroplane bolt. But we can build a verification culture. Think in terms of track records, probabilistic risk, and historical precedent. If an institution has lied ten times, don't trust it the eleventh. If a politician constantly breaks promises, don’t take the next one on faith. Patterns matter more than pledges.

Verification doesn’t mean social breakdown—it means grown-up responsibility. This mindset isn’t exhausting. It’s liberating. It’s the difference between submission and agency.

Toward a Post-Trust Society

People often say, “Society needs trust.” No. Society needs honesty, transparency, and accountability.

Replacing naive trust with informed confidence is not cynical. It’s mature and protective and creates incentives for truth. Institutions only behave when they are watched. Corporations only play fair when the public pushes back. Governments only fear the people when the people refuse to be fooled.

This isn't a call to paranoia. It's a call to adult responsibility.

Healthy scepticism isn’t joyless. It’s the opposite: it protects your joy. It defends your time, your health, your family, and your mind. So reject the mantra: “Just trust us.” It’s not safe. It’s not smart. It’s not moral.

It’s fatal.

