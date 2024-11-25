I made the mistake of going on X this morning. Trump wants this person in charge of America’s health:

Yes, this person:

To be clear:

And her take on masking:

We all know what to do: Wear your mask and even consider wearing two masks at the same time – they are more protective according to the CDC. For example, wearing a surgical mask and then a cloth mask over it can reduce transmission of COVID particles by over 90%.

And censorship:

And worship of Fauci:

We’ve got problems, folks. This is Fauci 2.0, but with less brains.

If you hire idiots, what does that say about you?

4D chess again? Bullshit.

The world is being run by idiots. All of them. They’re all idiots.

Can you tell I’m angry?

Share