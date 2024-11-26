So much for Trump ending the war in Ukraine, as promised; this is the guy who is advising him:

Sebastian Gorka: “Putin is a thug”. What a great way to start negotiations.

Where does Trump find these lunatics? He sounds like one of those Azov types…

Are we jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire?

P.S. I daren’t look into the guy Trump’s put in charge of Israel. I hope he’s not another one of those rapture-heifer-apocalypse types.

Note to self: It's time to check the Radblock and start stocking up again on the rice and beans.

