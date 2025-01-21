A good start:

By 2020, the WHO was entirely captured and ready to do the bidding of Gates and other authoritarians in the Cult of the Sacred Vaccine, which included starting the Age of Scamdemics so necessary for declaring ‘Emergency Laws’ and forcing toxic substances upon a non-consenting public.

Lest we forget: To facilitate the transfer of power from sovereign states to an unaccountable globalist cabal of psycho-nannies, the WHO's midwitocrats enlisted collectivist “nudge scientist” authoritarians such as ‘Stalin’s granny’, Susan Michie—a self-confessed communist who once declared she wanted “mandates forever.”

I could go on, but my long-time loyal readers already know this history. I will add that, so far, Trump seems to be making the right moves. What we need now is for RFK Jr. to be confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services, and then we’ll know the days of Big Pharma tyranny are numbered.

