So the millions of illegals, lack of ID, and sketchy voting machines didn’t matter in the end:

This is how the so-called neutral journalists at the Associated Press ran the story:

Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who…sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges…often misogynistic and racist…

And they object to Trump calling them the ‘enemy camp’? Don’t they realize they’re making themselves less and less relevant to the average Joe? If they had cultivated some journalistic integrity and adhered to professional neutrality, they might have survived the 2020s—but they screwed up. As Trump and RFK Jr. have realized, this election has revealed the power of honest podcast conversations outside the influence of the corrupt bureaucracy.

Now they are terrified that Trump has a “blank cheque”:

They should be worried. He is a real threat to their bureaucracy:

It all makes sense when you swap their fake use of the term ‘democracy’ with the word they truly mean. These people never wanted a real democracy; they hold nothing but contempt for the ‘plebs’—or, as they think of them, deplorables and human garbage. They seek a collectivist, authoritarian, neo-feudal, techno-fascist bureaucracy led by people they’ve groomed through their institutions of ‘higher learning’ over the past few decades.

However, has Trump really learned from his past presidency, or will he squander this historic opportunity? Here’s some good questions from Wikileaks:

1. How will you handle the so-called deep state “wolves in MAGA hats” circling your transition team, posing as MAGA to obtain powerful positions in a prospective Trump administration? After all, personnel is policy. 2. In your previous administration, you appointed figures like Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, William Barr (former CIA), Robert O’Brien, Nikki Haley, and Elliott Abrams, who often opposed your “America First” rhetoric, especially on foreign policy and freedom of speech. If elected again, can you assure that these individuals, or others like Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio—both funded by arms companies—will not hold positions in your administration? 3. Many of these individuals have not only opposed your policies but have actively worked against you, even putting their weight behind your prosecution. For instance, Mike Pompeo accused you of keeping classified documents, suggesting that doing so endangered U.S. soldiers. He also directed the CIA to draw up plans to assassinate Julian Assange, suppressed the release of JFK files at the CIA’s request, and claimed, “There is no deep state at the CIA.” What is your stance toward those who merely feign support for MAGA? 4. Many of these former officials have now cashed in and make substantial profits from lobbying for arms companies, banks, and foreign corporations. For example, Pompeo founded American Global Strategies, which advises arms companies, joined the Israeli disinformation and censorship company Cyabra, and took positions with Japanese steel firm Nippon Steel (lobbying to increase foreign steel imports to the U.S.) and arms company DYNE Maritime (seeking AUKUS-related contracts). He even launched his own military-industrial investment bank, Impact Investments, and, like Hunter Biden, joined the board of a Ukrainian company, Kievstar, despite lacking relevant experience. While Pompeo’s case may be extreme, others have similarly lucrative roles. Will you ban appointments for those who have financial incentives to start wars, or increase mass surveillance and censorship? 5. A growing faction within the Republican Party and among independents advocates for a foreign policy less driven by CIA influence and arms industry profits. Figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have called for increased oversight of the CIA and reduced foreign interventions. However, personnel is policy. Will “swamp” insiders flatter their way into influential roles and take control of your administration, reducing MAGA to mere rhetoric?

At least now that Trump has won, and will not run again, he doesn’t need to play games with this butcher and the extremist Zionists:

Can Trump resist the military-industrial complex and warmongers? How long will it take him to end the current conflict in the Holy Land and Ukraine and bring us back from the brink of WWIII?

And now that he has nothing to lose, will Trump finally admit that Operation Warp Speed was a disaster? Will he prosecute Fauci? Will he drain the swamp? Most importantly, will he dismantle the Global Scamdemic Corporation aka The Big pHarma-WHO-Industrial Complex aka Jab Mandates R Us?

Finally, how far will this election reverberate globally and alter the course of democracy elsewhere?

Share