Trump: "We blew up the Middle East...and got nothing out of it except a lot of death"
The Military-Industrial Complex isn't going to like Trump's anti-forever war policy. My recommendation to Trump: Don't drive through Dallas in an open-top car.
“John Bolton…He's the one that got us involved, along with Cheney and a couple of others, convinced Bush, which was a terrible decision, to blow up the Middle East. We blew up the Middle East, and we left. We got nothing out of it except a lot of death. We killed a lot of people, and John Bolton was one of those guys, a stupid guy."
My recommendation to Trump: Don't drive through Dallas in an open-top car.
Incidentally, I’m looking forward to seeing the CIA’s JFK files. What’s the likelihood that they haven’t shredded the good stuff?
Further reading: