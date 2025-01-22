“John Bolton…He's the one that got us involved, along with Cheney and a couple of others, convinced Bush, which was a terrible decision, to blow up the Middle East. We blew up the Middle East, and we left. We got nothing out of it except a lot of death. We killed a lot of people, and John Bolton was one of those guys, a stupid guy."

My recommendation to Trump: Don't drive through Dallas in an open-top car.

Incidentally, I’m looking forward to seeing the CIA’s JFK files. What’s the likelihood that they haven’t shredded the good stuff?

Share

Further reading: