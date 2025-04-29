Imagine you’re a Stupefied Normie — Canadian edition.

Your grasp on reality is foggy, but your feelings are intact, and you really don’t like being attacked.

Your Canadianism — vague, sentimental, and state-approved — is just about the only identity you have left.

Then you hear that Orange Man Bad wants to make your polite little homeland his territory.

He keeps saying it — loudly, smugly — even on election day.

And that’s all it takes. You don’t know why, and you don’t need to. You just know one thing:

You’ll vote against the Orange — even if it means voting yourself into a cage.

(Not that you’d ever notice the bars.)

P.S. If you think my reflection is hyperbole, you haven’t been talking to many Canadians on the street lately.

