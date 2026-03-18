This is a good idea:

Fraud must be crushed with the full majesty of the law, except in those special cases where it must be stroked gently on the head and released back into the wild.

I asked ChatGPT for a verified list.

Second presidency (2025–present): pardons

Trevor Milton — pardon following conviction for securities fraud and wire fraud related to misleading investors about company technology (DOJ, 2025; The Marshall Project, 2025).

Michele Fiore — pardon after conviction on multiple wire fraud counts involving misuse of charitable donations (Newsweek, 2025; Politico reporting).

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley — pardons after convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion schemes involving millions of dollars (AP / media reporting, 2025).

Brian Kelsey — pardon following conviction for conspiracy to defraud the United States tied to campaign finance violations (Newsweek, 2025).

Joseph Lewis — pardon after conviction for securities fraud and insider trading-related conduct (DOJ, 2025).

Terren Peizer — pardon following securities fraud conviction tied to insider trading activity (DOJ, 2025).

Adriana Camberos and Andres Camberos — pardons after convictions for conspiracy to commit wire/mail fraud and substantive fraud offenses (DOJ, 2025).

David Levy — pardon following conviction for securities fraud conspiracy (DOJ, 2025).

Hollie Nadel — pardon after conviction involving bank fraud and money laundering conspiracy (DOJ, 2025).

Scott Jenkins — pardon after conviction for honest services fraud (bribery-related scheme prosecuted as fraud) (DOJ, 2025).