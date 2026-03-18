Trump to ELIMINATE Fraud
Promises Made. FULL CAPS!
This is a good idea:
Fraud must be crushed with the full majesty of the law, except in those special cases where it must be stroked gently on the head and released back into the wild.
I asked ChatGPT for a verified list.
Second presidency (2025–present): pardons
Trevor Milton — pardon following conviction for securities fraud and wire fraud related to misleading investors about company technology (DOJ, 2025; The Marshall Project, 2025).
Michele Fiore — pardon after conviction on multiple wire fraud counts involving misuse of charitable donations (Newsweek, 2025; Politico reporting).
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley — pardons after convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion schemes involving millions of dollars (AP / media reporting, 2025).
Brian Kelsey — pardon following conviction for conspiracy to defraud the United States tied to campaign finance violations (Newsweek, 2025).
Joseph Lewis — pardon after conviction for securities fraud and insider trading-related conduct (DOJ, 2025).
Terren Peizer — pardon following securities fraud conviction tied to insider trading activity (DOJ, 2025).
Adriana Camberos and Andres Camberos — pardons after convictions for conspiracy to commit wire/mail fraud and substantive fraud offenses (DOJ, 2025).
David Levy — pardon following conviction for securities fraud conspiracy (DOJ, 2025).
Hollie Nadel — pardon after conviction involving bank fraud and money laundering conspiracy (DOJ, 2025).
Scott Jenkins — pardon after conviction for honest services fraud (bribery-related scheme prosecuted as fraud) (DOJ, 2025).
Glen Casada — pardon after conviction for conspiracy to defraud the United States and related fraud offenses (DOJ, 2025).
First presidency (2017–2021): pardons
Christopher Collins — pardon after conviction for conspiracy to commit securities fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Paul Erickson — pardon after conviction for wire fraud and money laundering (DOJ, 2021).
Deborah L. Jorgensen and Gregory L. Jorgensen — pardons after convictions for wire fraud and mail fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Carl Andrew Boggs III — pardon after conviction for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud (DOJ, 2021).
David Lamar Clanton — pardon after conviction for false and fraudulent claims against the United States (DOJ, 2021).
Duncan Fordham — pardon after conviction for health care fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Wesley Scott Harkonen Jr. — pardon after conviction for wire fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Amir B. Khan — pardon after conviction for wire fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Douglas Jemal — pardon after conviction for wire fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Stephen Odzer — pardon after conviction for bank fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Benedict Guthrie Olberding — pardon after conviction for bank fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Johnny D. Phillips — pardon after conviction for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Richard Renzi — pardon after convictions including wire fraud, insurance fraud, and honest services fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Gregory Reyes — pardon after conviction for securities fraud and related accounting fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Second presidency (2025–present): commutations
Carlos Watson (Ozy Media) — commutation following conviction for conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and related offenses (Reuters, 2025).
Jason Galanis — commutation; conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud, and investment adviser fraud (DOJ, 2025).
Marian I. Morgan — commutation; conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, transfer of fraud proceeds, and money laundering (DOJ, 2025).
George Santos — commutation; wire fraud and aggravated identity theft (DOJ, 2025).
David Gentile (GPB Capital) — commutation; conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud (DOJ, 2025; AP News, 2025).
First presidency (2017–2021): commutations
Mark Shapiro — conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud, wire fraud, and mail fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Irving Stitsky — conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud, wire fraud, and mail fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Fred Davis Clark Jr. — bank fraud and related false statement offenses (DOJ, 2021).
Jon Michael Harder — mail fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Eliyahu Weinstein — conspiracy to commit wire fraud and related financial fraud offenses (DOJ, 2021).
William “Billy” Walters — conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Kwame Kilpatrick — mail fraud and wire fraud among other corruption counts (DOJ, 2021).
Michael H. Ashley — bank fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Kyle Kimoto — mail fraud and wire fraud (DOJ, 2021).
Salomon Melgen — health care fraud and false claims (DOJ, 2021).
Reference list
Associated Press (2025) — Reporting on David Gentile commutation and GPB Capital fraud case
DOJ (2025) — Clemency Grants by President Donald J. Trump (2025–present)
https://www.justice.gov/pardon/clemency-grants-president-donald-j-trump-2025-present
DOJ (2021) — Commutations Granted by President Donald J. Trump (2017–2021)
https://www.justice.gov/pardon/commutations-granted-president-donald-j-trump-2017-2021
DOJ (2021) — Pardons Granted by President Donald J. Trump (2017–2021)
https://www.justice.gov/pardon/pardons-granted-president-donald-j-trump-2017-2021
Newsweek (2025) — Full list of Trump pardons (2025)
Reuters / The Marshall Project (2025) — Reporting on fraud-related convictions and clemency (e.g., Trevor Milton case)
Reuters (2025) — Trump commutes Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson’s sentence
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-commutes-ozy-media-founder-watsons-nearly-10-year-sentence-2025-03-29
Associated Press / media reporting (2025) — Chrisley fraud convictions and pardons
But if your taxes are 14 cents short, then you'll be in trouble.
Cracking down on fraud indeed!