From the “Father of the Vaccine”:

“His views on Vaccines are FAKE”.

What does Trump mean by “fake”?

Trump wrestling:

I’ve been trying to work out how Trump manages to survive when he constantly says absurd stuff about the COVID jabs, for example; he knows that his supporters know these statements are not true, and they know that he knows that…and so on.

Does understanding “professional” wrestling give us some insights into what is happening here?

Trump is an expert on kayfabe, from years of association with wrestling and “reality TV”. He knows how to craft narratives and foster a persona that resonates with his audience, similar to a wrestling storyline. His winning approach emphasizes spectacle and emotional engagement and successfully captivates and mobilizes supporters like a wrestling show does with its audience.

Just as wrestling narratives are clear-cut (good guys vs. bad guys), is Trump trying to create, at least in this 2024 political wrestling match, a clear-cut “Father of the Vaccine” persona vs the “bad guy” of RFK Jr who questions vaccines generally?

Wrestling fans know the “fights” are staged but participate in the suspension of disbelief for the sake of entertainment; do Trump’s supporters recognize his exaggerations but view them as acceptable or even necessary tactics against political opponents? Does this audience complicity allow them to rationalize discrepancies between his statements and reality?

In wrestling, breaking kayfabe can disappoint fans who enjoy the narrative as presented. In politics, sticking to the kayfabe-like narrative can reinforce loyalty among supporters, making them more likely to dismiss outside criticism as misunderstanding or misrepresentation. This creates a cohesive in-group dynamic, where being in on the narrative serves as a badge of insider status and loyalty.

No matter what happens in the political ring, has Trump managed to cultivate a Teflon Persona with his supporters, impervious to contradictions and exaggerations?

What do you think? Is Trump using kayfabe-like tactics to maintain a strong, loyal base of support, leveraging the theatrical elements of political communication to his advantage? Or is it even more complicated than this?

If so, how do Trump’s supporters know when he is being “real” and when he is kayfabing?

And, if any of my analysis is correct, how does this kayfabing connect with the phenomenon of Trump Derangement Syndrome? Is that simply a case of not understanding kayfabe?

Share