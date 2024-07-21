Trump informing his party that he is the boss and will make the decisions:

Like some on the right - Severe Right - came up with this project 25, and I don't even know, I mean some of them I know who they are; but they're very, very conservative. Just like you have, they're sort of the opposite of the radical left. OK, you have the radical left and you have the radical right and they come up with this. I don't know what the hell it is. It's project 25. ‘He's involved in project…’ And then they read some of the things, that they are, I mean, they're seriously extreme, but I don't know anything about it. I don't want to know anything about it, but what they do is misinformation…

That’s a very strong signal from Trump that he won’t be told what to do by conservative ‘think tanks’ and their billionaire donors. Project 2025 included just about every conservative influencer you can imagine. It was not a little fringe group.

On the one hand, I have to acknowledge that most politics is just pure theatre and empty rhetoric; on the other hand, wouldn’t it be amazing if Trump managed to disconnect from the elites in reality? Wouldn’t it be amazing if he actually drained the swamp and listened to ordinary people instead of the elites who run America, regardless of their ‘Right’ or ‘Left’ positions?

Of course, he would have to get control of the Christian Zionists and the Israeli lobby before he could unite America. Remember folks, miracles can happen if you believe:

Sorry, I couldn’t help myself. To be fair, for all I know, these orthodox Jews with JD are not Zionists. Some of the greatest critics of the modern State of Israel and its goals are, in fact, the most religious Jewish people. No, this battle for control of America, and thus the world, is not about Judaism, any more than it is about real Christianity; it’s all about a militaristic, racist, and colonial form of political Zionist ideology, which is backed by the military-industrial complex, crazy interpretations of biblical prophecy, vast amounts of lobbying money, the weaponization of censorship, and the blackmailing operations of Mossad-CIA. How anyone, even Trump, could fight this entity is difficult to imagine. Let’s just say he would need far more miracles than just turning his head once at the right moment.

