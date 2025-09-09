Is Trump priming us for Kennedy’s autism report, or just doing his usual controversial reality TV bit?

Of course, Kennedy has already banned mercury in vaccines. But will he now turn around and identify mercury as the key driver of autism? That remains to be seen.

As I write this, in a melancholy mood, on 9 September 2025, here’s your daily reminder before the news cycle drags you elsewhere: Is “Democracy” really authentic, or do our leaders simply dance on strings pulled by kompromat—Mossadmat included? By now, it seems obvious to me that elites across all parties have forged a silent pact to bury any serious disclosure about Epstein or parallel blackmail networks. The only reasonable assumption is the darkest one: what we call “societal reality” is little more than a stage illusion. Why does this matter? Because once you factor in kompromat, you can never expect leaders—of any stripe—to truly protect you from Big Pharma, or from the endless appetites of the Military-Industrial Complex. Whatever “progress” flashes before us is, at best, theatre.

Share

Further reading: