How many wars would we have had since 1945 if those advocating for them were compelled to lead the invasion forces and literally carry the flag into battle?

How many wars would we have had if none of our politicians or their family members were allowed to hold any investments in the military-industrial complex?

How many wars would we have had if a direct War Tax were imposed for every foreign invasion, instead of merely printing more fiat toy money to fund these 'get rich quick' schemes for the Elite$, thereby covertly depleting the value of the hard-earned money of ordinary citizens?

Fiat Toy Money (Backed by Proof of War)

