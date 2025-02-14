Trump kept his promise:

Let’s hope that this is the start of a revolution that spreads globally. RFK Jr will be in charge of the NIH, which is the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world, with an annual budget exceeding $45 billion. I can only begin to imagine the scientific possibilities of that sort of money. This may well be the greatest thing that Trump has ever done.

Still, if Trump manages to stop WWIII, that would be good, too.

As the newly sworn-in Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), RFK Jr. oversees many agencies and offices dedicated to protecting and enhancing Americans' health and well-being. HHS comprises 13 operating divisions, including 10 agencies within the U.S. Public Health Service and three human services agencies. His budget is $1.83 trillion for 2025.

Here is a list of the primary agencies under HHS:

Administration for Children and Families (ACF): Promotes the economic and social well-being of families, children, individuals, and communities through a range of educational and supportive programs in partnership with states, tribes, and community organizations. Administration for Community Living (ACL): Increases access to community support and resources for the unique needs of older Americans and people with disabilities. Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H): Accelerates better health outcomes by supporting the development of high-impact solutions to society's most challenging health problems. Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR): Leads the nation's medical and public health preparedness for, response to, and recovery from disasters and public health emergencies. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ): Produces evidence to make healthcare safer, higher quality, more accessible, equitable, and affordable, and works within HHS and with other partners to ensure that the evidence is understood and used. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR): Prevents exposure to toxic substances and the adverse health effects associated with such exposures from waste sites, unplanned releases, and other sources of environmental pollution. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Protects public health by providing leadership and direction in the prevention and control of diseases and other preventable conditions, and responds to public health emergencies. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS): Oversees the Medicare program, the federal portion of the Medicaid program, the State Children's Health Insurance Program, the Health Insurance Marketplace, and related quality assurance activities. Food and Drug Administration (FDA): Ensures that food is safe, pure, and wholesome; human and animal drugs, biological products, and medical devices are safe and effective; and electronic products that emit radiation are safe. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA): Provides healthcare to people who are geographically isolated, economically or medically vulnerable. Indian Health Service (IHS): Provides American Indians and Alaska Natives with comprehensive health services by developing and managing programs to meet their health needs. National Institutes of Health (NIH): Supports biomedical and behavioral research within the United States and abroad, conducts research in its own laboratories and clinics, trains promising young researchers, and promotes the collection and sharing of medical knowledge. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): Improves access and reduces barriers to high-quality, effective programs and services for individuals who suffer from or are at risk for addictive and mental disorders, as well as for their families and communities.

That’s a lot of potential for doing good. We saw the harm they could cause in 2020, particularly from the CDC, FDA, and NIH. I have no doubt that RFK Jr. will focus his efforts on reforming these agencies.

