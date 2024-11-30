So, let’s watch it:

Citing four sources close to Trump's transition team, Dimon has served as a "sounding board" for the president-elect for months on issues such as…banking regulations.

Given Trump Jr.’s tweet, I assume Dimon doesn’t mean increasing the de-banking that his bank does. And given that Dimon is the greatest hater and FUDer of Bitcoin in the banking establishment, I assume he and Trump haven’t spoken about Bitcoin.

Incidentally, when did politics start becoming a WWE wrestling match - all kayfabe and larger-than-life characters grandstanding for the cameras while cutting backroom deals? It’s like we’re watching a script unfold, where the villains and heroes are carefully chosen, but the outcomes are predetermined, and the audience is left to cheer or boo on cue.

The theatrics distract from the fact that the game is rigged. Those fiery debates and smears and fighting talk? More like choreographed promos. The scandals? Convenient distractions. And just like in wrestling, the "losers" often walk away richer and more powerful than before.

Meanwhile, the crowd remains glued to the spectacle, unaware that the real action is happening behind the curtain, in smoke-filled rooms where policies are shaped not by the will of the people but by the whims of the elite.

Is politics devolving into a wrestling match, or is wrestling taking its cues from politics? Are we complicit in the kayfabe, or are we marks, blissfully unaware of the con?

I feel another satire coming on…

