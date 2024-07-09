I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.

The other day, I wrote about Project 2025 and asked this question, with particular reference to their proposal to give more money to the military-industrial complex and escalate the nuclear threat with even more nuclear bombs:

Will Trump support the insanity of Project 2025, or will he be able to stand up to all his financial supporters and former hires who sponsored this plan?

I think he just answered my question with his post on Truth Social, but I’m not sure. I have some more questions:

If he ‘knows nothing about Project 2025’, how can he disagree with some of the things they are saying?

What are the ‘absolutely ridiculous and abysmal’ ideas, in his opinion, and what are not?

How can he not know who is behind it, when most of the Conservative think tanks in America are involved, including many of his own former employees?

How can he wish them luck if they have ‘‘absolutely ridiculous and abysmal’ ideas, like heading us towards nuclear armageddon? If these people get into power, somehow, things are going to go from bad to worse.

If he has ‘nothing to do with them’, will he stand by that and have nothing to do with them in the future?

