From President Trump today:

“We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting.”

That claim simply isn’t true. Both of America’s neighbours — Canada and Mexico — use mail-in voting. Mexico allows it for citizens living abroad (among other overseas options), while here in Canada, any eligible elector may apply to vote by special ballot (by mail or at an Elections Canada office). No reason is required. The system is straightforward: request a kit, mark a paper ballot, and return it on time.

“All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED.”

Not so. Dozens of countries allow some form of postal voting; far from being abandoned, it’s a normal feature of many democracies. (Fraud exists everywhere, but it is not prompting global abandonment of postal voting.)

“Remember, the States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President…tells them…”

The Constitution gives states primary authority over running elections, subject to rules set by Congress, not the President. And under the Supreme Court’s anti-commandeering doctrine (Printz; Murphy), the federal government cannot order state officials to carry out federal directives.

“USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!!”

I’ve looked into the machines; while I can’t find conclusive proof of a “total disaster,” I wouldn’t want them in Canada’s federal elections. In Canadian federal elections, paper ballots are marked, and they are counted by hand in front of party representatives—transparency machines don’t replicate this process in the same way.

Overall, this was a disastrous post by Trump.

Let’s hope he does better in ending the war in Ukraine today.

