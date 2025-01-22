Trump Ends COVID Jab Requirement for Legal Immigration
This is the way to attract the brightest minds.
This is a good start:
Effective January 22, 2025, USCIS waives any and all requirements that applicants for adjustment of status to that of a lawful permanent resident present documentation on their Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, that they received the COVID-19 vaccination. USCIS will not issue any Request for Evidence (RFE) or Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) related to proving a COVID-19 vaccination. USCIS will not deny any adjustment of status application based on the applicant’s failure to present documentation that they received the COVID-19 vaccination.
ALL jabs should be stopped for legal immigrants. They did not even ask let go ask for consent but just jabbed away. My first application was denied, so a year later (thankfully back in the former homeland, and only 4 instead of 7) jabbed again. I had most childhood illnesses so had natural immunity instead of jab-fake-immunity !