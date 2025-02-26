This is a real tweet from the ever so fake drama teacher turned Prime Minister:

Russia funds its war on Ukraine with oil. And to evade Western sanctions, Russia uses a shadow fleet of ships to illegally transport Russian oil to the world. In Kyiv, I announced new sanctions on 109 oil tankers and vessels. We are cutting off Russia’s war machine.

So, I guess he thinks he has enough Russian oil stocks now to last him until he finally leaves office, as he keeps promising to do:

Or, maybe he wants to act tough in front of his fellow thespian buddy, Zelensky, knowing that Trump is about to end the war and therefore oil sanctions anyway.

The whole war was so provoked, set up, and fake, and yet still hundreds of thousands died. What a desperately sick joke.

I think Trudeau is just jealous he didn’t have an Oscar to give to his acting buddy:

To be fair, Zelensky deserves that Oscar.

Trudeau, not so much:

“All the world's a stage,

And all the men and women merely Players;

They have their exits and their entrances….

…..Then a soldier,

Full of strange oaths and bearded like the pard,

Jealous in honor, sudden and quick in quarrel,

Seeking the bubble reputation

Even in the cannon's mouth….

That ends this strange eventful history,

Is second childishness and mere oblivion,

Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything.”

William Shakespeare, As You Like It, Act II Scene VII

