Trudeau Paid the Provincial Governments to Enforce Vaccine Passports

Share this postTrudeau Paid the Provincial Governments to Enforce Vaccine Passportsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchTrudeau Paid the Provincial Governments to Enforce Vaccine PassportsLest We ForgetMathew AldredApr 25, 2023∙ Paid15Share this postTrudeau Paid the Provincial Governments to Enforce Vaccine Passportsmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred