Share this postTrudeau Gives Himself $10,000 Pay Rise; He Needs It, After Devaluing The Dollar So Muchmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTrudeau Gives Himself $10,000 Pay Rise; He Needs It, After Devaluing The Dollar So MuchHow Else Will He Buy The Weekly Groceries?Mathew AldredMar 13, 2023∙ Paid9Share this postTrudeau Gives Himself $10,000 Pay Rise; He Needs It, After Devaluing The Dollar So Muchmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in