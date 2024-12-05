Disclaimer: This is not legal advice. Consult a professional lawyer for legal advice (a good one, not just some regular product of Canadian ‘higher education’).

I started to write this article a few months ago but, as usual, got sidetracked. So, my apologies to the friend and reader who requested it.

Some people think that only Americans can defend themselves in their homes, but this is untrue. Even in Canada, you are not entirely defenceless, and the following video might help you avoid being ‘carried by 6’ or convicted ‘by 12’. It will also educate my non-Canadian friends about the pitiful state of the Canadian media class and so-called ‘experts’ (if you are not painfully aware of it already):

And for my UK readers, I suggest checking out this video:

And this one:

To summarize: In Canadian and British law, any act of home defence must pass the "reasonable force" test, judged by whether the response was proportionate to the threat. This often hinges on cultural attitudes and the judgment of a jury of peers, which may vary significantly depending on the region. Historically, both jurisdictions emphasize de-escalation and measured responses over aggression, though such decisions can be especially challenging during a home invasion.

Firearms cannot be legally acquired for self-defence in the UK and Canada. If firearms obtained for other purposes, such as hunting or pest control, are used during a home invasion—not easy when they are locked away, and ammunition is stored separately—the act must still meet the "reasonable force" standard in court. Factors such as whether the intruder had a weapon will weigh heavily in such cases.

Ultimately, it may come down to this stark choice: “Judged by 12, or carried by 6.” And in the aftermath, you’ll need a good lawyer. Good luck with that.

Share

Further reading: