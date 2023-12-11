Share this postTrainee Psychotherapist, James Esses: "Institutions should never discriminate against students" who "stand against irreversible medicalisation of children"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTrainee Psychotherapist, James Esses: "Institutions should never discriminate against students" who "stand against irreversible medicalisation of children"UKCP: "Case law has confirmed...the belief that sex is biological and immutable, people cannot change their sex and sex is distinct from gender-identity, are protected under the Equality Act 2010."Mathew AldredDec 11, 2023∙ Paid7Share this postTrainee Psychotherapist, James Esses: "Institutions should never discriminate against students" who "stand against irreversible medicalisation of children"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in