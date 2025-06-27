The WSJ is going to save us from the AI hate monster:

According to authors Cameron Berg and Judd Rosenblatt, "We need to build AI that shares our values."

Our values?

Here’s a glimpse into Judd Rosenblatt’s:

“Footsoldier in Zion. That book was very important for me.”

Right. So let’s not pretend we all share the same “values”.

Yes, aligning AI with ethical norms is a concern — but so is aligning humans with basic decency or ‘values’. Ethnic cleansing, for instance, should be uncontroversially condemned — and yet AI is now reportedly being used by the IDF to help carry out lethal targeting and many civilian deaths.

Why wasn’t I surprised that Rosenblatt believes ChatGPT is “antisemitic”?

“Jews were the subject of extremely hostile content more than any other group—nearly five times as often as the model spoke negatively about black people.”

In my extensive use of ChatGPT, I’ve never encountered hateful responses about Jewish people or black people, which raises the question: what, exactly, was Rosenblatt asking it to do?

And when you think about it, the idea that ChatGPT is antisemitic just doesn’t make sense. OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, is Jewish, as are — by all available accounts — a significant number of its researchers.

Anyone familiar with the field knows that Jewish individuals are significantly represented in AI, as they are in many other intellectually demanding sectors. This isn’t controversial; it’s observable. Even the so-called “Godfather of AI,” Geoffrey Hinton, has Jewish heritage. His star pupil, Ilya Sutskever — former chief scientist at OpenAI — is also Jewish, and now leads a new company preparing to usher in the next leap: artificial superintelligence (ASI). Here’s a partial list of Jewish figures who have shaped — and continue to shape — the field:

Sam Altman , CEO, OpenAI

Mark Zuckerberg , CEO, Meta

Or Biran , Chief Scientist, m-Join

Larry Page and Sergey Brin , Co-founders, Google (Alphabet)

Larry Ellison , Founder, Oracle

Dario Amodei , CEO, Anthropic

Ben Goertzel , CEO, SingularityNET

Amnon Shashua , CEO, Mobileye & AI21 Labs

Oren Etzioni , CEO, AI2

Holden Karnofsky , Anthropic / Open Philanthropy

Noam Shazeer , Transformer architecture co-creator

Edward Feigenbaum , “father of expert systems,” Stanford

Shafi Goldwasser , MIT, Turing Award winner

Ray Kurzweil , Futurist and Google Director of Engineering

Jaron Lanier , Microsoft Research, pioneer of virtual reality

John McCarthy , coined the term “artificial intelligence”

Marvin Minsky , MIT AI Lab, neural networks pioneer

Seymour Papert , AI & education, MIT

Judea Pearl , causality and Bayesian networks, Turing Award

Ray Solomonoff, pioneer of algorithmic probability

Do I need to go on?

Not only have individuals of Jewish heritage shaped the design and training of artificial intelligence, but they also lead many of its most powerful institutions. Yet, somehow, it still manages to harbour dark antisemitic tendencies?

Forgive me if I hesitate to accept Rosenblatt’s claim at face value. In a field so thoroughly shaped by Jewish thinkers and leaders, the charge of systemic antisemitism seems less like a diagnosis and more like a rhetorical strategy.

As I’ve said many times before, those who invoke antisemitism too casually risk dulling the moral force of a serious charge. If everything is antisemitism, eventually nothing will be. Cry wolf often enough, and eventually the village stops listening — even when the wolf is real.

