It looks like Zuckerberg is passing the buck, but pretending not to, in order to save his neck:

‘It was Biden who made me do it…we won’t do it in the future, honest’.

How many millions of posts questioning the modRNA jab technology were banned by Zuckerberg? How many millions of posts about vaccine injuries were blocked by Zuckerberg? How many people who are vaccine injured today, or worse, could have been saved if Zuckerberg had not sucked up to Biden?

I have no doubt that Zuckerberg thought he could get away with his Orwellian censorship because he believes his users are, in his words, ‘dumb f***s’.

The only good thing that came out of this tyranny was most smarter people stopped wasting their time posting on Facebook and moved to other platforms, including Substack.

I stand by my condemnation of Zuckerberg. At the same time, we know the Deep State was pressuring all social media platforms to spread falsehoods about everything that mattered, from COVID-19 to the corruption of our leaders. For example, let us not forget that 51 professional liars—namely, the CIA—attempted to convince the American public that the Biden laptop story was ‘Russian disinformation,’ just like everything else that was inconvenient to them:

And we know that the intelligence agents of the military-industrial complex were critical to this censorship regime, as I've reported many times. That's all heavy-duty ‘pressure’; however, there comes a time when lives are at stake that you just have to stand up and say ‘No!’. We did it when faced with losing our jobs (and trying to feed our families) because of evil and illegitimate mandates, so why couldn’t a multi-billionaire? No, seriously, when you have ‘f*** you money’ as they say, there are absolutely no excuses.

