Share this postTiny $4 million fine for deleting millions of emails sought by subpoenas in at least a dozen regulatory investigations?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTiny $4 million fine for deleting millions of emails sought by subpoenas in at least a dozen regulatory investigations?That was clever. Mathew AldredJun 22, 2023∙ Paid14Share this postTiny $4 million fine for deleting millions of emails sought by subpoenas in at least a dozen regulatory investigations?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in