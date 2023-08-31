Time to Leave the Cities to the Rats?

Share this postTime to Leave the Cities to the Rats?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchTime to Leave the Cities to the Rats?Or are you waiting for your city to be made into a "Smart City"Mathew AldredAug 31, 2023∙ Paid16Share this postTime to Leave the Cities to the Rats?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred