Share this postTime to assume that health research is fraudulent until proven otherwise?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherTime to assume that health research is fraudulent until proven otherwise?Former Editor of the British Medical Journal Speaks OutMathew AldredAug 31, 2022∙ Paid10Share this postTime to assume that health research is fraudulent until proven otherwise?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in