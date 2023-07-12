Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

Tim Ballard Was Their Hero, But Now He's A "Conspiracy Theorist"?

Was 2020 the year that the legacy media eventually became completely captured?
Mathew Aldred
Jul 12, 2023
∙ Paid
5
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred