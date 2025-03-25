The Pentagon lab in Montana that has been accused of GOF Wuhan virus work is perhaps more famous for biowarfare work using ticks, according to

202 10001 10187 956KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

They called it “agricultural sabotage” by “biological agents”. It was most important that it was made to look like a “natural” disaster:

This is supported by another document released in 2017:

Docid 32424914 663KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

“…to put a majority of workers out of action, unable to work in the cane fields and sugar mills, for a significant period during the remainder of this harvest. It is suggested that such planning consider non-lethal BW, insect-born, introduced secretly to the target area by the Navy.”

In 2019, Congressman Chris Smith requested the Pentagon respond to allegations that they had used ticks as a biological weapon:

As far as I can see, there is no publicly available information indicating that the Department of Defense's Inspector General has released a report on the investigation into potential experiments involving ticks as biological weapons, as mandated by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2020.

If you think you can trust the government to never release harmful bacteria or viruses on its own population, you should check out this report:

Biologicaltestin00unit 11.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

AI TL;DR

1950 – Operation Sea-Spray (San Francisco, CA)

Agent: Serratia marcescens and Bacillus globigii

Goal: Test airborne dispersion in urban coastal environments.

Exposure: ~800,000 residents.

Outcome: Surge in rare infections; one confirmed death; bacteria now known to cause disease.

1951 – Norfolk Naval Supply Center, VA

Agent: Aspergillus fumigatus (a fungus) and others.

Goal: Simulate covert sabotage in food supply.

Exposure: Unwitting workers.

Risk: Aspergillus can cause fatal infections in lungs of vulnerable people.

1952–1953 – Washington, D.C. & Pentagon Subway Tests

Agent: Bacillus globigii

Goal: Assess effectiveness of covert biological attacks in government facilities.

Method: Sprayed bacteria through ventilation systems and subway tunnels.

1956 – New York City Subway

Agent: Bacillus subtilis (aka globigii), fluorescein tracer

Goal: Observe how agents spread in public transport systems.

Method: Hidden bulb releases bacteria during rush hour.

Exposure: Hundreds of thousands.

1957–1958 – Savannah, GA & Avon Park, FL

Agent: Bacillus globigii and fluorescent tracers

Goal: Test dissemination from aircraft and vehicles.

Method: Dispersal from cars and airplanes.

Exposure: Entire communities.

1965 – Washington National Airport and Greyhound Bus Terminal

Agent: Bacillus globigii

Goal: Study exposure of travelers to airborne agents.

Outcome: Spread across cities due to travel patterns.

1966 – New York City Subway (Again)

Agent: Bacillus globigii

Goal: Simulate a large-scale attack.

Outcome: Bacteria traveled through the entire subway system in hours.

And if you are in the UK, you should check out these:

Gruinard Island Anthrax Trials (1942)

Location: Gruinard Island, Scotland​

Objective: To test the viability of anthrax as a biological weapon.​

Method: Anthrax spores were released on the island, resulting in the contamination of the area for decades. The island was quarantined until it was decontaminated in 1986. ​

Operation Cauldron (1952)

Location: Off the coast of the Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides​

Objective: To study the effects of biological agents such as plague and brucellosis.​

Method: Biological agents were released near caged animals on a floating pontoon. An incident occurred when a trawler, the Carella, inadvertently passed through a contaminated area, raising concerns about potential public exposure. ​

Dorset Biological Warfare Experiments (1953–1975)

Location: Dorset, England​

Objective: To assess how biological agents would disperse over populated areas.​

Method: Simulated biological agents, including zinc cadmium sulfide and later live bacteria like Bacillus subtilis, were sprayed across the region. These tests were conducted without informing the local population. ​

Operation Harness (1948–1949)

Location: The Bahamas​

Objective: To evaluate the effectiveness of biological agents in a tropical environment.​

Method: Animals were exposed to agents like anthrax and brucella on inflatable dinghies offshore. The operation faced numerous challenges, including logistical issues and safety concerns. ​

Porton Down Human Experiments

Location: Porton Down, Wiltshire, England​

Objective: To research chemical and biological weapons.​

Method: Over several decades, human trials were conducted involving exposure to various agents, including nerve gases like Sarin. Many participants were military personnel who were not fully informed about the nature of the experiments. ​

The Gruinard Island Anthrax Trials are visually referenced in the excellent UK fictional TV series Utopia, which I have uploaded here.

And for those in Canada, I recommend this article. To summarise:

During and after World War II, Canada played a significant yet largely hidden role in the development of insect-based biological weapons, collaborating closely with the United States and the United Kingdom. Canadian scientists, particularly Dr. G.B. Reed at Queen’s University, led efforts to use insects such as mosquitoes, biting flies, and plague-infected fleas as vectors for disease. These insects were bred at the Dominion Parasite Laboratory in Belleville, Ontario, then infected with pathogens in Kingston before being shipped to the Suffield Experimental Station in Alberta for field testing. Reed’s lab was at the forefront of early "gain-of-function" style research, selectively breeding insects and bacteria to increase their virulence.

This research was not isolated. In 1946, Canada formalized its cooperation with the U.S. and U.K. under the Tripartite Military Agreement on Chemical and Biological Warfare, holding annual meetings and conducting joint field trials. Canada’s expertise in insect vector weapons earned it a key role in programs like the U.S. Army’s Project ONE — the Joint Insect Vector Project — where Canadian-supplied flies were used in tests at Horn Island, Mississippi. By the time of the Korean War, this collaboration was well-established, and while direct proof of Canadian insects being used in U.S. germ warfare in Korea remains classified or absent, the infrastructure, expertise, and coordination were undeniably in place.

Good luck, everyone.

