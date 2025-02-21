From historian Niall Ferguson:

“"This will not stand. This will not stand, this aggression against Kuwait."--George H.W. Bush on August 5, 1990. Full quote from Jon Meacham's biography. Future history students will be asked why this stopped being the reaction of a Republican president to the invasion of a sovereign state by a dictator.”

Perhaps Ferguson should be asking more questions about the military-industrial complex. I have no doubt that, in the future, historians will be shocked at why the people allowed it to do its worst for so long (particularly when millions of lives have been lost due to its warmongering influence).

Of course, the reality is that Trump et al. are not really “Republicans” in the Nial Ferguson sense, as typified by Bush et al. As Jeffrey Tucker puts it:

People don't entirely realize what has happened. The party now in control of the US executive branch is a third party built out of the corpses of two prevailing parties. It goes by the name Republican, but that is nearly a historical accident. Nearly all the top people are refugees from the Democrat Party and were never welcomed and even hated by the legacy establishment of the Republicans. So far, there is every indication of the intention: to dismantle government as we've known it for a century or more. I consider that a good thing in general.

That’s why the phrases MAGA and MAHA are necessary to identify this movement. Contrary to the spin of the Deep State propaganda machine and their captured political elites, mass media, and historians, Trump’s new movement is unifying what’s left of the sane “Left” and “Right” around issues that they care about: the end of corporate and political corruption, the end of the forever wars, and the end of woke madness.

If Trump can pull this off, he will be the President historians are discussing in centuries to come. They certainly won’t be asking what was wrong with him for not being a warmonger like George Bush, senior or junior, as Ferguson believes.

But that’s a big “if”. To put it bluntly, I don’t know how Trump made it this far, given what I know about the Deep State, the history of bad people, and, in particular, the machinations of the military-industrial complex. Will he cave to the unseen powers that be, or will he continue to shake the establishment and dodge the bullets?

MAGA has some successors lined up:

This is moralistic garbage, which is unfortunately the rhetorical currency of the globalists because they have nothing else to say. For three years, President Trump and I have made two simple arguments: first, the war wouldn't have started if President Trump was in office; second, that neither Europe, nor the Biden administration, nor the Ukrainians had any pathway to victory. This was true three years ago, it was true two years ago, it was true last year, and it is true today. And for three years, the concerns of people who were obviously right were ignored. What is Niall's actual plan for Ukraine? Another aid package? Is he aware of the reality on the ground, of the numerical advantage of the Russians, of the depleted stock of the Europeans or their even more depleted industrial base? Instead, he quotes from a book about George HW Bush from a different historical period and a different conflict. That's another currency of these people: reliance on irrelevant history. President Trump is dealing with reality, which means dealing with facts. And here are some facts: Number one, while our Western European allies' security has benefitted greatly from the generosity of the United States, they pursue domestic policies (on migration and censorship) that offend the sensibilities of most Americans and defense policies that assume continued over-reliance. Number two, Russians have a massive numerical advantage in manpower and weapons in Ukraine, and that advantage will persist regardless of further Western aid packages. Again, the aid is *currently* flowing. Number three, the United States retains substantial leverage over both parties to the conflict. Number four, ending the conflict requires talking to the people involved in starting it and maintaining it. Number five, the conflict has placed--and continues to place--stress on tools of American statecraft, from military stockpiles to sanctions (and so much else). We believe the continued conflict is bad for Russia, bad for Ukraine, and bad for Europe. But most importantly, it is bad for the United States. Given the above facts, we must pursue peace, and we must pursue it now. President Trump ran on this, he won on this, and he is right about this. It is lazy, ahistorical nonsense to attack as "appeasement" every acknowledgment that America's interest must account for the realities of the conflict. That interest--not moralisms or historical illiteracy--will guide President Trump's policy in the weeks to come.

What JD might not realise is that many British establishment historians are indoctrinated into a “Russia bad” ideology, whether that be pre-Soviet era, Soviet era, or post-Soviet era. It doesn’t matter what kind of government is in Russia; if it’s independent of Western elites, it’s all just bad. Why is this? Well, could it be that Britain needs a bogeyman?

Much of the anti-Russia rhetoric stems from historical paranoia, financial opportunism, and the need to sustain a perpetual enemy.

Britain and Russia have been rivals since the 19th century, particularly during The Great Game, where both sought dominance in Central Asia. The British feared Russian expansion into India, the crown jewel of their empire, while Russia sought warm-water ports to project its power.

A real blow to the British elites came when the Russian communists murdered the Royal family’s Tsarist cousins. We should not underestimate the psychological impact that this had on the whole of the establishment.

However, even after the fall of the communists, the UK establishment has consistently supported NATO's aggressive stance. Britain, reliant on external energy sources, has an incentive to weaken Russia’s energy leverage. This has been evident in Britain’s role in pushing European sanctions against Russian oil and gas, as well as its vocal opposition to the Nord Stream pipeline, which would have increased Europe’s dependence on Russian energy.

Russia also represents a challenge to the Western-dominated global financial system. Unlike the post-Soviet era, when Russia was largely subservient to Western economic dictates, today’s Russia under Putin seeks alternatives, such as BRICS and non-dollar trade agreements. The UK, as a key player in global finance, sees this as a direct threat to the supremacy of Western institutions like the IMF, World Bank, and SWIFT.

Few countries in the West have been as aggressive in supporting Ukraine as Britain. This is partly about defending Ukraine’s sovereignty but also about weakening Russia through prolonged conflict. British intelligence, military support, and financial backing of Ukraine have been at the forefront, driven by an overarching goal: to ensure Russia remains preoccupied and unable to project power globally.

The British security and intelligence apparatus thrives on the existence of an external threat. After the decline of the “War on Terror” as a primary justification for expanded surveillance and military budgets, Russia has been conveniently recast as the ultimate enemy. Demonizing Russia allows intelligence agencies and defence contractors to secure funding and political influence, ensuring the perpetual need for their services.

British media outlets, particularly the BBC, The Guardian, and The Times, have played a crucial role in shaping public perception of Russia. By consistently framing Russia as an aggressive, untrustworthy state, these media narratives reinforce establishment policies. Any dissenting views are dismissed as “Kremlin propaganda,” ensuring that the mainstream perspective remains unchallenged.

The idea of a strong, independent Russia that does not conform to Western economic and political models is seen as a threat. The UK establishment, deeply embedded in transatlantic partnerships, prefers a weak, compliant Russia rather than one capable of asserting itself as a global power.

A lingering sense of exceptionalism heavily influences British foreign policy—the belief that the UK is a moral leader in global affairs. But what is ever a great moral leader? Russia’s blunt, unapologetic diplomatic style clashes with this self-image, leading to frequent diplomatic confrontations. The British establishment sees Russia not just as an adversary but as an affront to its perceived role as a guardian of global stability.

Whatever the case, isn’t Ferguson missing the bigger point: that Trump made promises to the people not to get entangled in foreign wars? This is actually a really American idea that goes right back to its first president.

When George Washington delivered his Farewell Address in 1796, he left the young United States with a series of warnings and principles intended to guide the nation for generations to come.

Among his most urgent admonitions was a stark warning against entangling foreign alliances.

One of the most famous sections of Washington’s Farewell Address concerns his counsel on avoiding long-term foreign commitments. He urged Americans to resist the temptation of permanent alliances with other nations, warning that such entanglements would jeopardize the country’s ability to act in its own best interests:

“The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is in extending our commercial relations, to have with them as little political connection as possible. So far as we have already formed engagements, let them be fulfilled with perfect good faith. Here let us stop.”

Washington recognized that the United States could not afford to become entangled in the rivalries and conflicts of European powers.

Beyond the risks of military entanglements, Washington also warned about the dangers of foreign influence over domestic affairs. He cautioned against allowing external powers to interfere in the country’s internal decision-making, stating:

“Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me, fellow-citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government.”

His concern was that political factions within the United States might align themselves with foreign nations, thereby compromising the country’s unity and its ability to govern itself effectively. He foresaw the potential for division and conflict arising from partisan attachments to foreign interests, a warning that has echoed throughout American history.

Washington’s policy of neutrality was a defining feature of his presidency, and he used his Farewell Address to reinforce the idea that America should not become embroiled in the disputes of other nations:

“Europe has a set of primary interests which to us have none, or a very remote relation. Hence, she must be engaged in frequent controversies, the causes of which are essentially foreign to our concerns. Hence, therefore, it must be unwise in us to implicate ourselves by artificial ties in the ordinary vicissitudes of her politics, or the ordinary combinations and collisions of her friendships or enmities.”

Some might say that Washington is outdated, but I think Trump can now see the wisdom in not getting entangled in forever wars abroad. At least, I certainly hope this is the case.

It can be reasonably argued that fighting the Third Reich in the 1940s was a necessary exception to this general rule. Still, it certainly should not be used as a precedent for constant interference in all the world's conflicts, as it has been ever since 1945. The irony is, in this current situation, that it was Russia who did more than anyone to defeat the Nazis (for every American soldier who perished, approximately 21 to 27 Soviet soldiers died), and it was Americans like Bush’s relatives who enabled the Nazis to rise to power in the 1930s, and it was the CIA (again another Bush connection) who allowed the Nazis to continue operating in Europe under Operation Gladio, and allowing Nazis to take control of NATO, and in funding and training the Nazis in Ukraine today.

Let me be blunt: I don’t rate any academic who wants to quote Bush (any Bush) as some kind of moral leader.

Update: Just before pressing the publish button on this article, I see that Ferguson has responded to JD Vance’s tweet:

Well, thank God also for free and open debate. Having visited Ukraine every year but one since 2011, I think I have an informed and realistic view. I repeatedly criticized the Biden administration for its failure to deter Putin in 2021 and failure to end the war while Ukraine still had some leverage. I have said more than once in the past three years that the war would not have happened if President Trump had been reelected in 2020. I supported his campaign for reelection last year, consistently predicted his and your victory, and welcomed the “vibe shift” that victory represented. I have also supported the President’s previous calls to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine. So I am not sure I really qualify as a globalist. In fact, I agree with all five of the points you make. Indeed, I praised your Munich speech. But I simply cannot understand the logic of beginning a negotiation this difficult by conceding so many crucial points to Russia. As I understand it, before negotiations have even begun, NATO membership for Ukraine has been taken off the table and the loss of 20% of its territory has in effect been conceded. Correct me if I am wrong. I have read also (though it may not be true) that “American officials are suggesting a different sort of peacekeeping force, including non-European countries such as Brazil or China, that would sit along an eventual ceasefire line as a sort of buffer.” China? Seriously? On Wednesday, President Trump accused Ukraine of having “started it,” meaning the war. He also cast doubt on the legitimacy of President Zelensky’s government. It is not “moralistic garbage” but a hard and realistic lesson of history that wars are easy to start and hard to end. As for “historical illiteracy,” here are some facts. It took 1 year, 10 months, 25 days for Woodrow Wilson to negotiate an end to World War I (it helped that the Allies won); 2 years, 18 days to negotiate an end to the Korean War; 3 years, 5 months, 24 days to negotiate an end to the Vietnam War; And 5 years, 5 months, 1 day to negotiate peace between Israel and Egypt. I earnestly hope that the Trump administration can negotiate an end to this war. But if we end up with a peace that dooms Ukraine first to partition and then to some future invasion, it will be a sorry outcome. To repeat, I agreed with most of your criticisms of Europe at Munich. I would add that the Europeans have talked for “strategic autonomy” for too long without making a serious attempt to achieve it. But you and President Trump campaigned last year with a slogan that dates back even further than George H.W. Bush’s words that I quoted. That phrase was “peace through strength.” I wish you luck.

Woodrow Wilson is not a great example of peacemaker: he played a central and ultimately compromised role in the Treaty of Versailles. He gave in to the Brits and France and agreed to the kind of punishments on Germany that it can be reasonably argued led to Nazism and WWII (not the only cause, but a big one). Ironically, despite Wilson’s heavy involvement, the U.S. Senate rejected the Treaty of Versailles - many senators feared it would drag the U.S. into future conflicts. The U.S. never ratified the treaty. Yeah, it's not a great model for a negotiation with Putin.

The best thing to do is to get NATO out of Ukraine because it is not a neutral organization; without a neutral buffer zone, Russia will always feel threatened, and that’s not good if you care about avoiding a nuclear apocalypse. I do care, but then, I’m not a tenured professor of history, so what do I know?

