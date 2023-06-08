This has to be a metaphor for something

Share this postThis has to be a metaphor for somethingmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchThis has to be a metaphor for somethingNot sure what exactly...Mathew AldredJun 08, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postThis has to be a metaphor for somethingmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred