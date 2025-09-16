Humans and animals cannot survive long without water. Yet we are not the only intelligences that depend on it. Artificial intelligence, too, is thirsty. Without vast quantities of clean water, AI chips cannot be manufactured, nor can the supercomputers that train them be cooled. Silicon brains drink as deeply as biological ones.

At some point, the pipelines will cross — and I suspect a clash is coming between ordinary humans and the AI oligarchs over who controls the last clear streams. Yet even that battle may prove only a prelude. For in the Age of AI, the Water Wars could be the least of our worries.

Here’s a disturbing video on how AI server farms — now swallowing vast stretches of American land — guzzle water along with power and other resources:

Here’s a video for the tech-minded, exploring chip manufacturing and the industry’s reliance on vast amounts of ultra-pure water.

As server farms spread and chip foundries multiply, the contest for rivers, aquifers, and reservoirs will no longer be just about farming, drinking, or ecosystems — it will be about power itself.

Thirsty?

