Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Butternut Saskatoon's avatar
Butternut Saskatoon
11m

That's the first step. Next is looking at the science supporting the rest of them. It won't take log cuz there's not much there. Ban the whole fraudulent mess of them. They've always been a money maker and bioweapon. Now that it's obvious, it's time to do something about it!

Cheaters gon' cheat

Liars gon' lie

But we don't have to take it

Gon' stand up bye and bye!!!

Liberation Earth is in progress. Have we noticed yet?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture