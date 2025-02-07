The Cult of the Karens is scared of “Big Balls”.

“Big Balls” has exposed the USAIDs funding of their political propaganda, such as $8,000,000 for “subscriptions” to Politico for “insights” that presumably the bloated taxpayer-funded CIA can’t give them because they’re too busy destabilising foreign governments and up to their eyes in forever wars. But fear not, the DOGe’s Big Balls, aka The Dog’s Bollocks, will be coming for the CIA too.

Max is not impressed by Big Balls:

Well, Max, my guess is that the“Hero’s Journey” has just begun…

The DOGe’s Bollocks: A Testosterone-Fueled Hero’s Journey Through the Swamp

Once upon a time, in the decrepit, hormone therapy-soaked halls of the U.S. foreign aid apparatus, where taxpayer money goes to die and bureaucrats grow fat on the marrow of the American dream, a young hero arose, his tesosterone levels theatening to destablize the very foundation of the establishment. His name? Big Balls. Not exactly the moniker one would expect in the annals of investigative finance, but then again, the establishment never expected their reckoning to come in the form of a DOGE-loving, high-T teenager with the kind of gonads that could make even the Pentagon’s top brass, in an earlier era feel inadequate; these days its more about cross-dressing, but that’s another story…

Big Balls, a prodigal number-cruncher from the dissident underworld, was loosed upon USAID, the noble institution dedicated to generously laundering taxpayer money into the Swiss accounts of despots, warlords, and well-heeled consultants. He was armed with nothing but a laptop, a caffeine addiction, and the kind of raw, unfiltered masculinity that made Washington midwitocrats break into cold sweats. His terrifying ability to add and subtract was a “threat to national security”; it would be practically a war crime in another era where these were still a thing.

CNN’s best and brightest (a phrase used loosely) sounded the alarm. "A boy auditing USAID?! Outrageous! Dangerous! What if he finds out where the money actually goes?" Journalists who had never once questioned why USAID had a multi-million-dollar budget line for "democracy promotion" in countries where coups seemed to follow U.S. visits like clockwork suddenly became guardians of fiscal secrecy. "He’s just a kid! What does he know about democracy?" they wailed, oblivious to the fact that their own publication had been caught laundering CIA narratives more times than a D.C. think tank gets foreign bribes.

USAID officials scrambled. "What do you mean we can’t just delete the spreadsheets? Who let this child in here? Somebody put out a statement about the importance of classified documents and the sensitivity of our foreign engagements! If we don't act fast, he might find the black budget section labelled For Coup Coordination, Do Not Open!!"

Meanwhile, the Xverse was ablaze. Free thinkers hailed Big Balls as a hero, a beacon of Gen Z’s final rebellion against the decrepit, soy-laden grift of their ancestors. Establishment lapdogs branded him a "threat to democracy," which is what they call anyone who reveals what democracy actually funds. The Cult of the Karens was furious that Big Balls had exposed their payments from the government to fund its propaganda campaign against reality. The government claimed it required the “insights” of these propagandists; presumably the bloated taxpayer-funded CIA can’t give them any “insights” because they’re too busy destabilizing foreign governments and up to their eyes in forever wars. But fear not, the DOGe’s Big Balls, aka The Dog’s Bollocks, will be coming for the CIA too, probably, after its tackled the Pentagon.

The Pentagon. The final frontier. A ledger so convoluted that every attempt to audit it ended with the auditor resigning "for personal reasons" (translation: "I saw things I can never unsee"). It was the Everest of corruption, the Mariana Trench of missing trillions, the Fort Knox of slush funds for wars that America loses yet somehow continues paying for.

Could Big Balls take it on? Could he wade through the untamed swamplands of Pentagon accounting, where money is neither created nor destroyed, but simply disappears into classified "national security interests"? Could he unravel the mysteries of how the world’s most expensive military managed to lose to guys in sandals with Kalashnikovs? Could he explain why defence contractors charge $30,000 for toilet seats and $50,000 for power strips?

The stakes had never been higher.

But there was one problem: Elon Musk. Would the billionaire DOGEcoin overlord allow his golden child to bite the very hand that fed him? After all, SpaceX’s fortunes were tied to those sweet, sweet government contracts. Would Big Balls be forced to kneel before the gods of the military-industrial complex, or would he embrace his destiny and go rogue?

If Big Balls is as fearless as his name suggests, and heeds the call of the Hero’s Journey, the Pentagon will be next.

And that, dear reader, is when things will get really interesting.

