“The extreme willingness of adults to go to almost any lengths on the command of an authority… is the fact most urgently demanding explanation — and action.” — Stanley Milgram.

From a new Canadian poll:

Let’s be clear: 19% said they would fight in an armed conflict regardless of the reasons.

My guess is that approximately 20% of the population is the same group who “just followed orders” during the scamdemic, or there is a good deal of overlap. No wonder the elites get away with murder (literally).

What is the basic psychology at play here?

Deference to authority : trust the experts, trust the generals, trust the government — don’t question the narrative.

Moral outsourcing : the burden of deciding what’s right or wrong is shifted to whoever issues the order.

Tribal compliance: many people crave belonging more than they crave truth. Obeying signals loyalty to the tribe.

There is clearly a core of people who enable forever wars, atrocities, genocide, and scamdemics.

The scamdemic response exposed it on a chilling scale globally: lockdowns, mandates, social policing — millions turned into petty enforcers overnight. It’s disturbing but clarifying. Once you see that 1 in 5 people will fight, kill, or persecute on command, you understand how easy it is for so-called elites to mobilise violence, censorship, or moral panic — and to punish dissent. They don’t need everyone; sometimes they can get away with murder just using that obedient fraction. However, more often than not, they also manage to control a much larger number of people who can be coerced, gaslit, or browbeaten into going along anyway — especially when fear and propaganda are cranked to max. So, there is always a potential majority that the elites can play to get whatever they want.

How can we change this disturbing state of affairs?

When you lay Milgram’s “Obedience Study” findings alongside the poll about “willingness to fight,” you get three real-world segments:

The ~20% “lost causes” — the true authoritarians who will obey any order, no matter how wrong. They’re your lockdown snitches, mask police, jab mandaters, or future wartime zealots. You don’t convert them — you expose and outnumber them.

The ~30% “conscientious resisters” — the Milgram heroes, the ones who can push back if they see the moral lines clearly. They’re your core resistance.

The ~50% “silent majorities”. These people don’t want conflict; they’d rather not fight at all. Many of them sense something is off but feel powerless, isolated, or afraid to speak out. In Milgram’s terms, they’re the ones who paused at the switches, sweated, trembled — but went along because they lacked confidence or solidarity.

We learned from Milgram’s experiments that the 30% who were successful at resistance didn’t do it by accident. Successful resisters:

Started early. They pushed back at the first signs something was wrong.

Diversified their tactics. They didn’t just say “No” once — they stalled, questioned, appealed to conscience, asked the victim, or directly refused.

Sustained their resistance. When the authority pushed harder, they pushed back again. And again.

Authoritarian systems know this, which is why they isolate you, shame you, or escalate punishments when you dissent.

Other research is informative here, too:

The Asch Conformity Experiments proved that people will go along with obvious lies just to fit in. 75% of participants gave a blatantly wrong answer at least once, purely because everyone else did — but if one person spoke the truth, the spell was broken. One visible dissenter turns a passive crowd into independent thinkers. 25% never conformed at all. When a single confederate broke ranks, conformity dropped by 80%.

The Stanford Prison Experiment showed how quickly people in “official” roles turn abusive. Give regular students a uniform and a little authority, and they’ll do monstrous things in days. Power + permission + lack of accountability is a recipe for moral collapse. Anecdotal notes revealed that of the “guards,” about 1/3 became actively sadistic. About 1/3 enforced rules without cruelty. About 1/3 passively went along or tried to be “good guards.” So, again, a 20–30% “zealot” group emerges — the ones who enthusiastically abuse power when given permission. This mirrors Milgram’s “I’ll do it regardless” 20%.

These lessons repeat across cultures and generations: the obedient authoritarian 20% is always there, but so is the swing majority that can be manipulated, gaslit, or shamed into going along if they feel alone.

So, here are some reminders about how we can apply all of this today:

1) Spot the trap early.

When you see “emergency” powers, censorship of debate, or guilt-based moral blackmail — that’s your cue. Push back before the story becomes entrenched.

2) Arm your fellow 30% with research and communication skills - to be able to speak up clearly.

Help your fellowman to test the “official reason.”

Show them historical bait-and-switches: “WMDs”, Patriot Act “temporary powers”, “Emergency Powers” (Canada convoy), “safe & effective” jabs - a crisis is declared → a moral slogan is pushed → dissent is silenced → the goalpost moves → rights are gone.

Remind them that if the “justification” can’t survive open debate, it’s probably fake. The red flag is censorship.

3) Activate the passive 50%.

Make non-compliance visible and normal.

Give them simple scripts: “I do not consent. I won’t comply.”

Encourage small, early refusals. Early dissent emboldens others — it’s socially contagious.

4) Sustain it.

When pushback comes — and it will — switch tactics instead of caving.

Use humour, questions, moral appeals, or “I won’t do this anymore.”

5) Treat people — not the authority — as your moral anchor.

Focus on bodily autonomy, informed consent, personal sovereignty.

Authority is just a costume if it violates these.

But what about the 20% of thugs?

Expose them. Let people see the extreme loyalists for what they are — willing to obey any command, no matter how wrong.

Isolate them. Don’t waste energy fighting them head-on. Instead, make sure they look like the authoritarian outliers they are.

Outnumber them. The more the 80% stand firm, the less power the enforcers have to coerce or shame others.

The “silent” 50% is the swing force: if they stay passive, they’ll be herded by the 20%. If they see the 30% model a clear and early resistance — and are given safe ways to join in — they shift the balance.

What’s the Goal?

A future where the 80% know:

Resistance is normal.

Research skills and articulation of ideas are learnable.

Your moral agency is yours to keep.

When that happens, manufactured crises lose their power. And the 20% of “just follow the orders” mob become an irritating but harmless background noise.

It’s a combination of courage and competence:

Spot the manipulation.

Speak up early.

Use many tactics.

Model resistance for others.

Teach it to your family and friends.

This is how we do better than 30%.

Share

Further reading: