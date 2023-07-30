Share this post"They want to create feudalism 2.0"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watch"They want to create feudalism 2.0""Their goal is a global public-private fascist movement, and fusion of big government, big tech, and big money, to create a technocratic ruling elite, which conveniently is them"Mathew AldredJul 30, 2023∙ Paid4Share this post"They want to create feudalism 2.0"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred