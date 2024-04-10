Share this postThey never circulated through human populations until...mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThey never circulated through human populations until..."The resulting hybrid viruses could also replicate efficiently in cultured primary human airway epithelial lung cells"Mathew AldredApr 10, 2024∙ Paid5Share this postThey never circulated through human populations until...mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in