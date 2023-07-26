Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back Better

They Gave RFK Jr 5 Minutes To Explain Vaccine Safety

"There are no pre-licensing safety trials for any of the 72 childhood vaccines that are essentially mandated...and these are zero liability vaccines"
Mathew Aldred
Jul 26, 2023
∙ Paid
6
Share

The full video is for paid subscribers

Build Back Better
Build Back Better
Authors
Mathew Aldred