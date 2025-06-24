As I said yesterday:

The United States, with key roles played by Britain, France, and others, created this crisis architecture. And now it falls to them to put things right, before the pillars come crashing down on us all. That doesn’t even mean a complete regime change (even though America has had vast experience in this area), but it does mean dictating to the Israelis what happens next, and not the other way around.

The current State of Israel was an arrogant act of social engineering. There was nothing natural about its construction. And there is no turning back the clock. But if America was central to the creation of this perilous arrangement, it must now take the lead in putting it right.

That does not mean launching World War III to cover up its sins.