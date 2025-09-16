Did you vote for this?

“There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society…We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

Some people still think it's only the “woke lunatic Left” that wants to cancel speech and people’s jobs. They’ll catch up, but hopefully not before it’s too late.

Incidentally, how does an American lawyer not know the US Constitution?

And isn’t it interesting how everyone is rushing to use Charlie’s name to justify their policies, now that he is dead and cannot respond? Still, the Internet remembers and can respond with his words:

