N.B. Joe Rogan—comedian, podcaster, and accidental media counterweight—owes his popularity to a simple fact: people are starving for perspectives excluded from mainstream discourse on science, politics, and culture. So it’s no surprise that his guests often include critics of COVID authoritarianism, the military-industrial complex, and militant Zionism.

The irony, though perhaps by design, is that Rogan, by amplifying the Intellectual Dark Web— a group marketed as dissident but functionally establishment-adjacent — has helped launder pseudo-systemic critiques into palatable entertainment. By platforming establishment-safe “dissenters”, he hasn’t disrupted power so much as defanged real opposition—converting legitimate resistance into monetised catharsis.

Still, Rogan’s not a fool. He now has ‘f*** you money’ as he calls it, and a healthy distrust of centralised authority. If he keeps tracing the incentives upstream, he may yet recognise the machinery he’s unintentionally servicing. The question is whether he’ll break free—or keep pulling the release valve on the empire’s pressure cooker.

17 April, 2025:

“There has to be a standard”

Also, 17 April, 2025:

“What could go wrong with ‘democratizing information’?

When it comes to information, Douglas Murray would like you to know that he is the standard. Not a standard—the standard. He and his Intellectual Dark Web associates—Konstantin Kisin, the rest of the midwit cavalry, and the entire stable managed by The Barbed Weiss and her billionaire benefactors (a topic too important not to revisit, since it reveals who’s pulling the strings and to what end, but that will have to wait until I’ve built up the stomach to wade back into that ideological swamp)—once decried this sort of posturing as gatekeeping.

Yet over time, the IDW (better understood as IDF-lite) rebranded dissent into a safe, monetizable product. They sold us “free speech,” “intellectual courage,” “anti-woke” this and “cancel culture” that—while carefully preserving the Overton window they claimed to shatter. And yes, millions of people like me bought their books, streamed their podcasts, and nodded along. Shame on me.

In hindsight, the only “truths” they really championed were the painfully obvious ones—biological reality, mostly. But wokery had so thoroughly colonised our institutions and daily life that even the most banal observations felt like revelations. Their critiques weren’t brave—they were just undeniable, and yet somehow still controversial.

And I lapped it up. The endless “anti-woke” discourse was like scratching an itch that shouldn’t have existed in the first place.

What a fool I was.

If memory serves, the first crack in my view of the Intellectual Dark Web came during what I now call The Great COVID Test. Faced with unprecedented authoritarianism, they didn’t resist—they complied. They backed the jabs, the lockdowns, the narrative. How many died as a result? How many were silenced, coerced, or ruined while these “dissidents” defended the status quo in smarter-sounding language?

Like leaving any cult, the exit is never sudden. It begins with a flicker of doubt—some inconsistency you can’t unsee. And then the fracture widens.

Then came Ukraine. Then Gaza. With hundreds of thousands of young lives fed into the meat grinder of the military-industrial complex, I could no longer ignore the pattern. The IDW weren’t just inconsistent—they were complicit. At some point, I had to ask: Who are these people really working for?

It dawned on me that they weren’t independent thinkers or neutral analysts. They were narrative managers—intellectual grifters at best, ideological operatives at worst—serving an agenda they never quite disclose, but always seem to protect.

Regardless, after the scamdemic—and the wider awakening about the CIA, the military-industrial complex, and the elites who actually run the world—who’s still buying this IDW-IDF rubbish? Who still believes that Joe Rogan should limit his guest list to establishment-sanctioned “experts” dispensing pre-approved wisdom to us mere mortals, all under the illusion that such a circus would be ‘democracy’? Well—depressingly—a lot of people, it seems.

The IDW-IDF is not raging against the machine; they are the machine.

The truth is, no self-respecting thinker can stay silent while children are injected with toxic garbage, crushed beneath tanks, or hunted by AI-guided drones in the meat grinder of the military-industrial complex. Anyone with a conscience doesn’t crave consensus—they crave truth. Unfiltered, uncomfortable, and unapproved. What they don’t need is another round of polished lies dressing up authoritarianism and mass murder as policy, protection, or “progress.”

Any individual, institution, or ideologically-manicured cabal telling you this is natural, democratic, or “safe and effective” is not your ally—they’re part of the machine.

It’s all eerily reminiscent of that viral video montage—dozens of newscasters, reading from the same script like possessed mannequins: “This is extremely dangerous to our democracy.”

I’m not going to do a line-by-line breakdown of the garbage in the Murray-Kissin ‘This is extremely dangerous to our democracy’ duo pieces, because it’s too much cringe to inflict upon my readers. I have more fun things to do, like create more entries in The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna (there’s so much work to do, and it gives me a laugh). However, for those unfamiliar with the Joe Rogan podcast, if you read his article, you might fall for Murray’s B.S. here:

“Having not spoken to Joe since the wars in Ukraine and Israel started, I had become increasingly irked that the guests he has had on have been almost entirely anti-Ukraine and anti-Israel.”

Here are just some of Joe Rogan’s pro-Zionist and pro-Ukraine guests since these two wars started:

There are probably many more, if you care to do a careful search of Rogan’s YT channel.

To be frank, that’s a lot of pro-Zionist propaganda for any podcast to handle. I don’t know how Rogan can take the abuse (although I do know he takes cannabis, DMT, and stem cell therapy).

Final thought: In the information war, there’s only so much people like me can do. I have 40 paid subscribers and a full-time job. No billionaire backers.

So yes, it might look like we’re bound to lose—that elite control will roll on indefinitely, cloaked in philanthropy, camouflaged in “fact-checks,” and now filtering into the podcast space with calls for “standards” and “experts” and cries of “dangers to democracy” by those who claim to be dissidents.

But that’s not how this ends.

The future belongs to the decentralised, dissident, collective intelligence. If each of us does our part—questions relentlessly, researches deeply, and shares freely—we outgrow their algorithms. We outmanoeuvre their narrative managers. We outlast their empires.

Because in the long run, billions of dollars can't outmatch billions of minds waking up.

