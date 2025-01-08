Would the scamdemic and all its evils have been possible if Zuckerberg had said this in 2020 instead of the other day?

We know that Zuckerberg doesn’t believe sincerely in freedom of speech (i.e. his own country’s constitution). He doesn’t even care about the plebs who use his horrible platform, once famously calling them “Dumb Fucks”. He knows he must now bend the knee to MAGA, or he and his ilk will be finished.

MAGA is the vanguard of a culture shift in many countries, away from the Woke Midwitocracy and the Censorship Industrial Complex that it needs to protect its corrupt and degenerate ideologies from the truth.

Zuckerberg’s shift is clearly a business decision driven by financial calculations rather than a principled stand for free speech. And it’s probably a mistake to underestimate how much this billionaire is frustrated that he has been left out of the big boy’s party.

The Musk takeover of Twitter, the exposure of the Twitter Files, and the backlash against scamdemic-era information suppression have all rightly contributed to a growing scepticism of centralized content control, to say the least.

The Censorship Industrial Complex is still alive—barely—but with the end of Trudeau, and soon Starmer, followed by other European wokesters, their Digital Services Act, Canada’s Online Harms Act, Ireland’s 'hate speech' law, France’s Law No. 569, and similar Orwellian nightmares elsewhere will gradually be dismantled. All of this will, I hope, go down in the history books as a particularly dark era in our development as a species.

We may have just passed Peak Censorship.

Zuckerberg explicitly referencing X and Musk is noteworthy. Despite its struggles with advertisers and negative legacy corporate media coverage, X remains a symbol of the anti-censorship movement. Musk’s willingness to expose internal moderation policies through the Twitter Files (and the revelations that the CIA and other intelligence agencies controlled that platform) has now pressured other tech CEOs to rethink their positions. Musk himself has gone from Silicon Valley woke-aligned to full MAGA in a matter of a few years (well, maybe not full MAGA - see H-1B1).

Meta’s rejection of its despicable CIA and Soros-backed “Fact Checkers” (see Media Matters and IFCN) and adoption of X-style community moderation could represent a paradigm shift in Silicon Valley. However, the devil will be in the details: Who selects and oversees the Community Notes contributors? Will controversial but factually accurate content still face algorithmic suppression? And do we care anymore, now that the information war has moved to free speech platforms?

Musk has undeniably shifted the Overton Window on tech censorship, and Zuckerberg is now desperately playing catch up—at least publicly.

Finally, I can’t help but chuckle at the ‘Dana White joining our board’ move. It feels like a symbolic nod to Trumpian wrestling-theater politics. MMA may not be kayfabe, but it’s probably a distant cousin. I should make a note of that one for a future satire.

Share

Further reading: