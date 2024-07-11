N.B. For new readers to my Substack, who may be shocked at the questioning of vaccine safety, we are only advocating that they are properly tested. If they undergo scientific testing and are proven to be safe, then they would be a great thing. Yes, that’s right, they haven’t been tested properly and now the whole world is about to learn that this is the case.

This will make a big impact on X, and hopefully the rest of the world:

Dr. Stanley Plotkin, the world’s leading vaccinologist, and his disciples, have just capitulated. After decades of claiming vaccine safety is robustly studied, they just admitted it is not, neither before nor after licensure.

It is amazing that after decades of Dr. Stanley Plotkin and his vaccinologist disciples insisting vaccines are the most well studied products on the planet, they just penned an article admitting precisely the opposite. They just admitted vaccines are not properly studied—neither pre-licensure nor post-licensure. They admitted, for example, “prelicensure clinical trials have limited sample sizes [and] follow-up durations” and that “there are not resources earmarked for postauthorization safety studies.” That is an incredible reversal.

I recommend that all my subscribers read Aaron’s full breakdown of this new paper and what it means; in fact, I recommend you read it before continuing with my article:

Aaron is the lawyer who famously deposed ‘the father of vaccines’, Stanley Plotkin; unfortunately, few have read that 9 hours of deposition. But everyone should be aware of what was said, since Plotkin’s textbook is what most doctors follow (assuming they read it at all), and everyone has simply parroted it for years. People would be shocked if they knew what he admitted about his vaccine industry.

Fortunately, anyone can now interrogate that deposition, for free (you used to have to subscribe to GPT4), using my ‘Plotkin Deposition GPT’, which I made last year. As I say, it’s all about being able to ask the right questions:

Just log in to ChatGPT (tip: don’t ever give information that you want to keep secret from the NSA, whose former director now works for OpenAI), click on my GPT link, and then start typing questions about vaccines. If at any point it stalls, just click the ‘regenerate’ button:

I was worried that in this free version, it would be dumbed down, but I just tested it and it seems to be still working fine. In fact, it seems to be giving you GPT4 for free, since it has capped out after about 9 questions, and required a wait time:

Remember, these are just some general questions I asked as illustrations; if I was doing research, I would then ask secondary questions related to these answers (for easy reading, you can find the text version of this conversation, as opposed to screenshots, at the end of this article):

Then it capped out, so I went to my paid account to ask some more questions:

I hope you get a chance to test out my free GPT. Maybe just use it yourself for a few days before sharing it, as I suspect it will be shut down if it gets too popular. If it doesn’t get shut down, we will be at a significant advantage now in the battle for truth.

The vaccine industry is fraudulent, but we should never forget that most of the 'just trust us' medical doctors were too lazy to question the industry, and they idly and cowardly stood by as billions of people were injected with toxic modRNA.

I also transcribed the whole 9-hour video deposition into ordinary text to make it searchable on the Internet, and you can find it here.

Imagine what other GPTs we could make. Imagine what will happen when we have decentralized and powerful AIs, trained in the pursuit of truth. And that’s why the elites and the military-industrial complex want to get full control of AI. But they will lose that battle.

I will keep all my readers informed of any really useful and practical breakthroughs in decentralized/open-source AI, which I am regularly testing. In the meantime, take full advantage of ‘free’ and very powerful AI from our MIC-connected natural enemies (just make sure you give it the right custom instructions so that it works for you, and not against you).

