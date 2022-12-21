Share this postThe WHO Are Planning to Ignore Your Human Rights, and That’s in Writing!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe WHO Are Planning to Ignore Your Human Rights, and That’s in Writing!Questions of Human Rights, Such as Bodily Autonomy, Really Put a Damper on Their Pandemic Schemes in Round One. In Round Two, the Gloves Will Be Off.Mathew AldredDec 21, 2022∙ Paid9Share this postThe WHO Are Planning to Ignore Your Human Rights, and That’s in Writing!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in